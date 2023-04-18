The Searcy Lions track team had a successful outing at the 5A-East Conference meet in Valley View on Monday on a night which saw broken records and state qualifiers for the Lions.
Jayden Bowman broake the Searcy school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.19, good for a first-place finish and an automatic bid to the 5A state track meet. Wade Moore finished first in the 400-meter dash for the Lions boys team with a winning time of 51.59, which was also a season best for Moore.
Robert Armitage also qualified for the state track meet with a 6-4 mark in the high jump, another season best performance. Tamarah Hogan won the girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 25.89. Hogan was already state-qualified for this event in a previous meet.
"Coach McCoy and I are enjoying our first year as head coaches in track," Lions track coach Katie Cooper said. "The participation numbers are up and we like how the kids are competing in the meets. The teams have been in contention to win some meets and we've had three meet MVP high-point performances. We have a good staff and we are very excited about the postseason this year, as well as the future of the track program."
Next up for the Lions track team is a 5A-East meet in Marion on April 27.
The Searcy Junior High track team is also enjoying a strong outing the spring.
Bryson Thompson is ranked third in the state for eighth graders in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.42 seconds, and is fourth in the state in the 200 with a 23.82. Thompson is also on the 100 and 200-meter relay teams for Searcy.
Nick Sherwood had won four 1600-Meter races and a single 800-meter race this season. Sherwood's fastest 1600 time is 5:09, and he is also a member of the 4x800m relay team. Jamari Rodgers has finished first of second in every meet so far this season in the shotput event. Rodgers set a personal record of 50'11.25” at the Heber Springs meet, and is ranked Number 1 in the state for ninth graders in the shotput. Sherwood also competes in the discus throw.
Seventh grader Julianne Smith heads up the Cubs team on the girls' side. Smith is unbeaten in the 400-meter dash so far this spring, and is ranked second in the state in overall times. Smith also competes in the 100-meter, 200=meter and high-jump events, and has won two MVP awards so far this spring.
The Cubs track teams will be back in action Wednesday in the River Valley Conference meet in Greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.