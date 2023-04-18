The Searcy Lions track team had a successful outing at the 5A-East Conference meet in Valley View on Monday on a night which saw broken records and state qualifiers for the Lions.

Jayden Bowman broake the Searcy school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.19, good for a first-place finish and an automatic bid to the 5A state track meet. Wade Moore finished first in the 400-meter dash for the Lions boys team with a winning time of 51.59, which was also a season best for Moore.

