The Lions were able to weather the storm but not Sheridan’s offensive line full of bullies as the Yellowjackets held on for a 31-27 victory over Searcy at Lions Stadium on Friday during the 6A-East Conference opener for both teams.
The game was moving at a normal pace until the 8:30 mark of the third quarter, which coincidentally came around 8:40 p.m. At that point, the game was delayed for nearby lightning. Whenever most of the required 30 minutes of waiting time had passed, another strike came along and reset the clock once again. By the time Mother Nature was through playing her game, it was after 10 p.m. once the game finally resumed.
The Lions (0-2, 0-1 conf.) held Sheridan (1-1, 1-0 conf.) scoreless after the delay. But the bad news for Searcy was that the Yellowjackets had already put up five scores with the help of their dominating offensive line to take a commanding 31-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
Sheridan threatened to score again on the first possession back from the break, but Searcy caught its first break of the night when the ball popped loose at the Lions 12-yard line and senior linebacker Caden Jowers was on the spot to recover for Searcy.
The Lions took advantage and methodically marched downfield on a 13-play, 88-yard drive that was fueled mostly off the legs of senior running back Dede Johnson. Johnson got the ball on nine of the 13 plays, including a 2-yard touchdown run as time expired in the third quarter. Senior kicker Robert Armitage added the extra point to make it a game again at 31-21.
Things got even more interesting on Sheridan’s ensuing possession as the ‘Jackets offense appeared to finally run out of steam after a near-flawless performance up to the point of fumbling the ball away to end their previous drive.
Sheridan had already made an adjustment at quarterback as starting senior Jarrett Atchley fell out of the game due to injury during the final possession of the first half. He was replaced by Conner Stanton for the second half, and without their normal field general, the Yellowjackets started making mistakes. The biggest mistake of which was an unsportsmanlike-conduct call against a lineman with 8:22 remaining that took away their chance of holding possession against a Lions team which was clearly in control of momentum at that point.
The Lions were able to take advantage again once they resumed possession. This time, it was junior quarterback Tyler Strickland who kept things going with a 24-yard keeper on third and five that moved the ball down to the Yellowjackets’ 39-yard line. Strickland was also able to convert the next first down with his legs and set Searcy up with a first down at the 29.
From there, he found senior receiver Caleb Cunningham on a 17-yard pass play to give the Lions first and goal at the 1. Johnson got the call from there, but had to do it in two tries as Sheridan’s defense came straight for him on the first play and drove him a yard back, but Dede got it done on the second try to make it a close 31-27.
Searcy was in decent shape with 3:31 left on the clock and two timeouts remaining, but the Yellowjackets were able to convert two more first downs to deny the Lions another shot at possession.
The Lions will be away this Friday when they play at Sylvan Hills in 6A-East Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.