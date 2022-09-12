The Lions were able to weather the storm but not Sheridan’s offensive line full of bullies as the Yellowjackets held on for a 31-27 victory over Searcy at Lions Stadium on Friday during the 6A-East Conference opener for both teams.

The game was moving at a normal pace until the 8:30 mark of the third quarter, which coincidentally came around 8:40 p.m. At that point, the game was delayed for nearby lightning. Whenever most of the required 30 minutes of waiting time had passed, another strike came along and reset the clock once again. By the time Mother Nature was through playing her game, it was after 10 p.m. once the game finally resumed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.