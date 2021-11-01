The Searcy Lions came up a two-point conversion short of beating El Dorado on Friday night.
Searcy backup quarterback Isaiah Carlos threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Perry on the final play of regulation. The Lions went for the win and Carlos’ pass on the two-point conversion try was incomplete, giving the Wildcats a 52-51 win over the Lions.
With the loss, Searcy drops to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the 6A-East. However, Searcy may be in line for home playoff game because Marion had to forfeit a victory over West Memphis because of the use of an ineligible player. Marion, West Memphis and Searcy are all tied for fourth at 3-3.
“I’m not crazy about overtime,” Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “I just made the decision in the fourth quarter.”
Clark said anytime his team is down 14 points, it will go for the two-point conversion in an attempt to get closer.
“That is kind of my philosophy,” he said.
Clark said having a short week prior to playing Sylvan Hills at home on Thursday was part of the decision making of going for the win.
“I just didn’t want to go into overtime,” Clark said. “We were going for two and let it play out from that.”
Searcy trailed 31-17 at halftime before making it’\s comeback.
Searcy starting quarterback Ckyler Tengler completed 10 of 20 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns before injuring his shoulder in the fourth quarter.
Carlos finished the game, going 2 for 3 for 7 yards and a touchdown.
Dede Johnson bounced back with a 237-yard performance on 29 carries. He scored four touchdowns in the loss. Reid Miles caught 5 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Perry caught 4 passes for 28 yards and two touchdowns.
Zimri Anderson led Searcy with 18 tackles. Braden Oliver had 12.
Searcy kicker Tim Ulsperger was 4 for 4 on extra points and 1 for 2 on field goals. He kicked a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter.
El Dorado quarterback Sharmon Rester completed 16 of 28 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Shadarious Plummer led El Dorado with 115 yards rushing on 15 carries. Rester had 92 yards on 19 carries.
Searcy hosts Sylvan Hills in the regular-season finale on Thursday night at Lion Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
