The Searcy Lions played West Memphis tough but came away with a 50-41 loss to the Blue Devils on Tuesday night.
With the loss, Searcy is now 9-6 overall and 1-1 in the 5A-East.
Searcy trailed 16-1 after one quarter. Braden Watson hit a free throw for the Lions’ only point of the first eight minutes.
Searcy came back with a strong second quarter, outscoring the Blue Devils 16-13 to trail 29-17 at halftime.
Isaiah Carlos scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the second quarter. Cameron Hicks scored the other three points for the Lions.
Each team scored 11 points in the third quarter. Carlos hit two 3-pointers. Zyron Williams also hit a 3-pointer. Watson scored two.
Searcy made it tough on West Memphis in the fourth quarter but could not climb all the way back. The Lions outscored the Blue Devils 13-10 in the final eight minutes.
Hicks hit two 3-pointers in the final quarter.
In addition to Carlos’ 22 points, Hicks finished with 9. Watson and Williams had 5 apiece.
