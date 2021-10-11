MARION — Searcy’s three-game winning streak came to an end Friday night as the Lions lost to Marion 35-27 at Premier Bank Stadium.
Searcy had won three in a row after starting the season 0-2. The Lions are now 3-3 overall and 2-1 in 6A-East play.
Marion led 7-0 40 seconds into the game. Quarterback Ben Gerrard threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Donnie Cheers.
Searcy got on the board when Tim Ulsperger kicked a 29-yard field goal with 5:43 left in the third quarter, making the score 7-3.
Searcy had a chance to pull to within one but Ulsperger’s 40-yard field goal attempt was wide left early in the second quarter.
Less than a minute later, Marion’s Cam Anderson scored on a 61-yard run to push the Patriots’ lead to 14-3.
Searcy pulled to within four at 14-10 when Ckyler Tengler threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Reid Miles with 4:52 left in the first half.
Marion led 21-10 at halftime after Anderson scored on a 4-yard run with 2:22 left.
Marion pushed its lead to 28-10 early in the second half when Anderson scored on an 84-yard run.
Searcy responded when Dede Johnson scored on an 18-yard run with 9:39 left in the third quarter. Ulsperger’s extra point made the score 28-17.
Gerrard scored on a 61-yard run with 3:55 left to push Marion’s lead to 35-17.
Searcy had a chance to score late in the third quarter but turned the ball over on downs deep in Marion territory.
The Lions finally scored with 6:21 left in the game. Tengler scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak, making the score 35-23. Tengler then threw to Miles for the two-point conversion, pulling the Lions to within 10 at 35-25.
The final points of the game came on a safety when Tengler was called for intentional grounding in the end zone with 1:57 left.
Tengler completed 18 of 44 passes for 305 yards.
Johnson had another solid game, rushing for 217 yards on 31 carries.
Miles led the Lions with 10 receptions for 195 yards. Caleb Cunningham caught three passes for 51 yards. Johnson caught three passes for 42 yards.
Zimri Anderson led Searcy with 15 tackles. Braden Oliver had 10.
The Lions travel to Pine Bluff on Friday night. The Lions are 1-4 overall and 0-3 in league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.