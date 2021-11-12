LITTLE ROCK — The stadium lights were on, the sun was setting under the tree line to the west and standing alone at the 20-yard line toward the south end zone, Searcy coach Zak Clark stood listening to the echoes of the empty War Memorial Stadium.
Little Rock Parkview walked off the team's bus and then came out of their locker room prepared to make a statement against the Lions. In the first half, the Patriots had five possessions and they scored on every possession scoring 45 points in the first half.
Searcy could not recover. The Lions never saw the end zone until late in the game, and the 2021 football season came to a rude end. Searcy was dismissed from the Class 6A playoffs by Little Rock Parkview 52-6. The Lions end the season at 4-7.
Searcy’s starting senior quarterback Ckyler Tengler injured shoulder Oct. 29 at El Dorado and was not available for the Lions to play against Parkview.
“It is tough when you lose your quarterback and I told the seniors that I am not going to remember these last couple of games,” Clark said. “There, for a while, we were playing our best football. We really got it going in the middle of the season.”
Parkview’s defensive line was able to explode off the line of scrimmage and take advantage of sophomore Isaiah Raines playing at quarterback with limited experience. The defensive line for the Patriots was able to be quick and physical enough to disrupt the Lions’ offense by forcing Raines out of the pocket and making too many mistakes.
The rush from the defensive line allowed the outside linebackers to support the defensive ends and force the Lions backfield containing junior running back Dede Johnson and senior running back Daniel Perry Jr. to run inside the tackles.
Johnson finished the game with 120 yards with a touchdown run, when he was able to run for 58 yards late in the fourth quarter.
“When we lost Ckyler, teams started to overload the box. It is simple math. There are more bodies in there and we are trying something differently,” Clark said. “That is the one thing that Ckyler did for us, he kept everybody honest and he could hit you with a big one at any time.”
Clark needed to make the adjustment and to lead the Lions offense with Raines and senior Reid Miles both players limited snaps experience at the position showed on the field.
Raines threw two interceptions — the first mistake was to freshman defensive back Omarion Robinson, who caught the overthrown pass and returned it 34 yards for the touchdown. Raines’ night came to an end in the second quarter when he took a hard hit from senior linebacker Marques Blacksman, and Raines had to be helped off the field by assistant coaches and medical staff.
The offense for the Lions struggled the entire game. The offensive game plan was limited without the experience or the leadership skills of Tengler. The offensive line was ineffective against the constant pressure from the Patriots defensive line, there was trouble in the shotgun formation just getting the snap from the center to the quarterback and the running game for the Lions was unproductive.
At the start of the season, Clark believed that the strength of the Lions’ team was the experience that the Lions have on the offensive line but after the game against the Patriots, Clark says that the offensive line will be better next season because they will be physical, they will be quicker and they will be stronger.
The defense for the Lions also struggled against the offense for the Patriots, they were able to run the ball with success. The offensive line was getting across the line of scrimmage, the ability by the running backs for the Patriots were able to read the gaps, make a cut and then run against the flow of the Lions defense.
“It was one of those nights where our guys really stepped up and they understand the value of a team that gets to play in the playoffs,” Parkview coach Brad Bolding said. “We had a great week of practice to get ready for this and I know Zak. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and their program, but our guys came out and played like a well-oiled machine.”
The Patriots stayed on the Lions’ side of the field for the majority of the night, and Clark described that situation as a deep hole that the Lions could not get out.
“We needed something positive early to happen,” Clark said. “And it just didn’t.”
Clark said that he believes that when the Lions were rolling in the middle of the season that Searcy could have beaten anybody. He told his team after the game that he will remember the middle of the season and the difficulty that Lions had to overcome.
“I am going to remember this group for the first eight, nine games where I felt like we were extremely dangerous,” Clark said. “It is a fun group, nobody wants to end it like we just did but I truly enjoyed this group.”
