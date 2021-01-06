Watching West Memphis get off to a hot start did not mix with cold shooting for the host Searcy Lions early on in Tuesday’s matchup. It nearly resulted in a mercy-rule win for West Memphis.
But Searcy kept battling to keep the clock moving at its normal pace before falling to the Blue Devils 88-59.
One positive for head coach Wayne Herrin was the play of his bench, which got extended minutes late in the second half.
Daniel Perry scored 15 points, including three straight from beyond the arc.
It helped keep the Lions out of the mercy rule in the second half, though Herrin said that wasn’t the purpose.
“No, we were trying to give some different guys some varsity time to evaluate them,” Herrin said. “We subbed early in the fourth quarter. With COVID, you never know who may have to step in and play later, so I wanted to see some of our bench guys in a varsity setting.”
Another factor, Herrin said, was an injury to point guard Braden Watson in practice Monday.
The mercy rule was finally invoked on a layup by Luke Martin with less than three minutes to go.
West Memphis outrebounded the Lions 44-20.
Searcy never led in its league opener. Herrin called his first timeout of the night with 4:31 to go in the first quarter after watching the Lions fall behind 14-5.
Coming out of the stoppage, Cameron Hicks set up on the left corner and hit the bottom of the bucket to cut the Blue Devils’ lead back down to six points.
Willie Bowser’s turnaround in the lane prompted West Memphis to call timeout with Searcy only down by four with 3:16 to go in n the first.
West Memphis hung on to a 22-15 lead after one.
The Blue Devils asserted themselves to a 42-27 lead at halftime and scored four straight to open the third.
It took less than three minutes for that cushion to balloon to 21 points.
At a point late in the third, Searcy worked hard just to thwart the mercy rule.
Landon Hambrick did that with foul shots and a three from the top of the key with two minutes to go.
West Memphis needed a 5-0 run before the end of third quarter to keep the clock running in the fourth. It was Searcy that ran off those five straight points.
Though the Blue Devils scored the final points of the period, they had just a 22-point lead at 63-41.
West Memphis went on that run to open the fourth, a run that saw some flash including a dunk and a behind-the-back assist.
When the Blue Devils were one point away from the continuous clock, Perry’s layup and a three by Hicks kept Searcy’s deficit under 30 points.
