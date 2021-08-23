Lion Fest

ABOVE: The Searcy High School Band marches around the track Friday at Lions Stadium during Lion Fest. The band performed the national anthem and other songs at the event, where Searcy’s sports teams were recognized before football season officially kicks off this Friday against the Cabot Panthers.

LEFT: Students, staff and community members come together at Lion Fest. White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells, Searcy School District Resource Officers Don Davis (high school) and Keith Ferren (Southwest Middle School), members of the Searcy Fire Department and employees from NorthStar EMS were all on hand to visit with the community. More photos on Page A6.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

The Searcy School District held Lion Fest on Friday night at Lions Stadium, recognizing its sports teams before football season begins this weekend. The Searcy Band performed the national anthem and other songs throughout the event. The concession stand was open and there were bounce houses for kids. Photos by Greg Geary

