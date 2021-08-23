The Searcy School District held Lion Fest on Friday night at Lions Stadium, recognizing its sports teams before football season begins this weekend. The Searcy Band performed the national anthem and other songs throughout the event. The concession stand was open and there were bounce houses for kids. Photos by Greg Geary
Lion Fest
