The Searcy Lions got back to work this week with regular morning practices and a team camp in Conway on Wednesday. In a helmets-only practice Tuesday morning, second-year head coach Zak Clark and staff focused on 7-on-7 passing while line coach Quint Ashburn held his own session with the linemen in the corner of the Lion Field House.
The Lions are looking to improve on their 4-7 record last season, and with a major shakeup in the 5A-East Conference which includes some schools leaving the conference and several other being added to now comprise a 10-team league, there are many unknowns for everyone.
The overall enthusiasm was apparent during the practice, as the offensive squad successfully executed a number of impressive long routes while the defensive backs also had their moments with a pair of interceptions that most likely would have resulted in scores in an actual competitive setting.
“Yesterday, we came back, and you could tell it had been two weeks,” Clark said. “We have three more weeks of summer, and then fall camp starts – ready or not. The guys had a great June. They've been working hard. We've got to get them back and finish up with our last couple of team competition camps and 7-on-7 camps and get them ready for the fall.”
Clark estimates around 55 to 60 players currently on the roster, which sounds low, but is actually comparable to many 5A teams in the area, including season-opening opponent Batesville.
“We have a small senior class,” Clark said. “Our junior-high numbers are really good. That's one of those things where we are a little thin right now, and we're going to have to be in shape.”
The plan for the rest of the summer in one more team camp in addition to yesterday's camp in Conway, as well as some competitive 7-on-7 play. The varsity squad reports at 7 a.m. daily and hit the weights and do cardio before rolling through plays until around 9 a.m. From there, the Junior Lions have their daily session for two hours.
Clark was also quick to praise a number of players for their efforts throughout the summer, including Eli Wilson at left tackle, and receiver Caleb Cunningham, who is coming off a recent knee surgery and is expected to be back at 100 percent before the end of the month. Cunningham took part in the light-contact practice Tuesday wearing a knee brace. Clark said Junior cornerback Tyler Strickland has had a good summer, as well as junior two-way receiver/defensive back Dashton Stevenson.
The new normal of year-round football has created a different world for high-school coaches, and for Clark, the change has been a welcomed one.
“Now, the way it is, you better be ready to go,” Clark said. “We've got about 85 or 90 percent of the offense and defense installed, and we're ready to roll. I can remember back when I was playing, you would come in and have actual two-a-days, where you have about two weeks. We don't want anyone to burn out, but we try to do a little bit of football every day.”
