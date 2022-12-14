ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons.

The call was originally designed for Milano to pressure the line of scrimmage. Instead, a mere pre-snap glance between the two was all it took for Edmunds to take the lead on a play in which he stopped Jets running back Michael Carter for a 2-yard loss in a 20-12 win on Sunday.

