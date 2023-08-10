Cardinals Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena (56) steals second base ahead of the throw to St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Liberatore didn't allow a run in a career-best eight innings, Andrew Knizner and Tommy Edman homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Thursday night.

St. Louis won two of three in the series with Tampa Bay, the AL wild-card leader.

