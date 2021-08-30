CINCINNATI (AP) — Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night.
The Cardinals closed within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. San Diego is in between them.
The Reds have scored one run in each of their last three games — all losses — and have dropped five of their last seven games. Their top four hitters in the lineup combined to finish 0-for-14.
"We're a good-hitting team," said Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, who got Cincinnati's only two hits, including his career-high 12th home run. "Good hitting teams break out of slumps. There's not much pressing among guys. We've faced some really, really good pitching the last five games."
Lester (5-6), in his sixth start for St. Louis since being acquired from Washington on July 30, retired 16 consecutive batters after giving up his only hit, Farmer's second-inning leadoff homer.
"Obviously, we all know what's in front us," Lester said. "We have a lot of games against these guys and the (Central-leading) Brewers coming up. To pitch well is a great feeling. To do it against a team that you're trying to chase down is even better."
The veteran left-hander walked two and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings, earning his fourth straight win after losing his first two starts with the Cardinals.
Right fielder Dylan Carlson, who contributed a sliding catch of Joey Votto's flyball in short right-center field in the fourth, described Lester's work as "awesome."
"He had his game face on, and he had the stuff to match the strong intensity he brought to the game," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "He changed speeds well and had the good curveball in play. He kept then off-balance. He had them a little out front. He was tremendous to get into the seventh."
T.J. McFarland allowed a hit in 1 1/3 innings and Luis Garcia got the last out of the eighth before Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth for his third save.
The Cardinals needed just two batters to grab a 2-0 lead. Luis Castillo (7-14) walked Tommy Edman, the reigning NL Player of the Week, to lead off the game. Goldschmidt followed with an opposite-field homer to right, his 22nd of the season and 11th in 41 career games at Great American Ball Park.
"Luis got a little to much of the plate to a good hitter," Reds manager David Bell said. "Other than that, he was outstanding."
St. Louis added a run in the sixth when Carlson doubled and later scored on Tyler O'Neill's dribbler up the third base line.
Farmer's homer was his 12th of the season, adding to his single-season career high. He snapped a 0-for-14 slump.
Castillo lasted six innings, giving up five hits and three runs with two walks and eight strikeouts. He has lost four of his last five starts after three straight wins.
RAYS 6, RED SOX 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a two-run single, fellow rookie Luis Patiño pitched neatly into the sixth inning and tAL East-leading Tampa Bay won its eighth in a row, beating Boston.
Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 31st homer on the first pitch from Boston starter Nick Pivetta, sending the Rays on their way.
Boston, which led the Rays by 1 1/2 games entering a three-game series at Tampa Bay on July 30, dropped nine game back in the division race.
Bobby Dalbec hit his 18th homer for the Red Sox, who hold a two-game lead over Oakland for the second AL wild-card spot.
The 21-year-old Patiño (4-3) gave up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. T
The Rays went up 3-1 in the fourth. Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-out double, went to third when Mike Zunino reached on a wild pitch while striking out and scored on Lowe's high hopper over Dalbec for a single.
Pivetta (9-7) allowed six hits, five walks and four earned runs with six strikeouts in five innings.
BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 3
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two homers and raised his season total to 38, Robbie Ray pitched seven innings for his first win in six starts, and Toronto won its third straight with a victory over Baltimore.
Guerrero hit a solo home run off right-hander Chris Ellis in the fourth inning and a three-run blast off righty Marcos Diplán in the seventh.
Bo Bichette hit a game-tying single off Dillon Tate (0-4) in the sixth, and Teoscar Hernández followed with a two-run double.
Ray (10-5) allowed two runs and four hits and struck out 10.
Toronto's George Springer went 1 for 2 with a walk, scored twice, was hit by a pitch and stole a base in a busy return to the lineup after missing 13 games because of a sprained left knee.
Ryan Mountcastle homered and had two RBIs for the Orioles. The loss dropped Baltimore to 3-24 in August.
PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and Philadelphia won its fourth straight with a victory over Washington.
Brad Miller also went deep and Ronald Torreyes added a bases-loaded triple for Philadelphia, which improved to 7-1 at Nationals Park this season.
Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has dropped three in a row, five of its last six and 19 of 25.
Josiah Gray (0-2) allowed six runs in four innings, the shortest of his six starts since joining Washington at the trade deadline from the Dodgers.
Zack Wheeler (11-9) pitched six innings for Philadelphia, yielding four runs while striking out four.
TWINS 3, TIGERS 2
DETROIT (AP) — Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings and Josh Donaldson's two-run homer helped Minnesota beat Detroit.
The Twins have won three of four. Detroit has lost four of five, scoring only nine runs.
Ober (2-2) held the slumping Tigers' offense to two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. Alex Colome earned his 10th save.
Tigers starter Casey Mize (7-7) gave up three runs on five hits — including Donaldson's homer, his 21st of the season — in six innings. He walked one and struck out four.
Derek Hill hit a solo homer for the Tigers.
RANGERS 4, ROCKIES 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A.J. Alexy pitched one-hit ball through five shutout inning and won his major league debut, DJ Peters, Leody Taveras and Nick Solak homered in consecutive innings and Texas beat Colorado.
Alexy (1-0) allowed only a second-inning double to C.J. Cron. The 23-year-old struck out four and walked three while throwing 81 pitches. Joe Barlow pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save in three opportunities.
Local product Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and a two-run shot in the eighth for Colorado.
German Marquez (11-10) gave up all four runs on seven hits in six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.