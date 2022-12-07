wildcats

The Harding Academy Wildcats will make their fourth straight appearance at War Memorial Stadium this Saturday to take on Malvern in the 4A state championship football game.

 Al Fowler | special to the Daily Citizen

Everything will be on the line this Saturday at noon when the Harding Academy Wildcats and Malvern Leopards meet at War Memorial Stadium in the Class 4A State Championship game.

For the 12-0 Wildcats, it’s an opportunity to take home a fourth-consecutive state title. The Wildcats have been the dominant force in 3A football since 2019, and now look to continue their dynasty into the 4A ranks. For 11-2 Malvern, it would be the grand finale to an amazing playoff run in which the No. 2 seed out of the 4A-7 Conference was not expected to make it past Lamar in the second round.

