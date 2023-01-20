SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night.
The Clippers had lost nine of 11, but coach Tyronn Lue believed this game could mark the start of a turnaround for his team.
"I felt it this morning," Lue said. "I think having our guys back and everyone going back to their natural roles helps us out a lot. With Kawhi and PG (Paul George) on the floor, we play at a high level."
The Clippers had seven players score in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and George had 16 points and 12 assists.
Los Angeles shot 63% from the field, 54% on 3-pointers and had 31 assists.
Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16.
Leonard and George played together for just the third time in January. Leonard put on a show on the court where he won NBA Finals MVP in 2014 with the Spurs.
After losing 15 pounds, Leonard looked spry and had three thunderous dunks.
"I'm feeling a lot lighter, moving a lot bit better out there," Leonard said. "I'm feeling pretty good. Played a few games in a row."
The 6-foot-7 forward was 13 for 18 from the field and 4 for 5 on 3-pointers while adding seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.
"He was great," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "He's one of the finest players in the league. We are talking about the very top of the list – he's with those guys."
Leonard scored 13 points in just under 3 1/2 minutes starting midway through the third quarter to give the Clippers a 93-90 lead. Leonard had three 3-pointers and a vicious left-handed dunk in the run.
San Antonio did not have an individual answer for Leonard but responded by shooting 57% from the field and 54% on 3-pointers to go along with 34 assists.
"We won this game tonight because we made shots," Leonard said. "They shot 57% and we shot 63. We definitely have to get better. We're not going to shoot 63% every night. We've got to make sure their percentages are a lot lower than that. We still need to improve. We've got a lot to improve on if we want to be a great team."
The Clippers set an opponent high with 41 points in the opening quarter, besting the mark they shared with 40 points against the Spurs in the opening quarter on Nov. 19. San Antonio responded by holding Los Angeles to 24 points in the second quarter.
"The team, I thought, was spectacular," Popovich said. "They never give in. They are playing more physically than they have all year. They are assisting, playing the right way. Those guys made shots down the stretch, and oftentimes, that's the difference. But I was really proud of our guys. They did a great job."
WARRIORS 120, CAVALIERS 114
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points and Golden State put on a shooting display by making 23 3-pointers while star Stephen Curry sat on the bench for a victory over the Cleveland.
Ty Jerome added a season-high 22 points as the defending NBA champs ended a five-game trip with an improbable win.
Following a stinging three-point overtime loss Thursday night in Boston, Warriors coach Steve Kerr rested Curry along with fellow starters Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.
It hardly mattered. Even with their top players on the bench in street clothes, the short-handed Warriors came out firing and barely slowed down.
Darius Garland scored 31 points to lead the Cavs, who were without star Donovan Mitchell because of a strained groin and suffered their most embarrassing loss this season. Caris LeVert added 22 points and Evan Mobley 17 for Cleveland.
Golden State made a season-high 14 3-pointers in the first half — tying the most ever by a Cavs opponent for a half — to take a 64-59 halftime lead.
NETS 117, JAZZ 106
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, and Brooklyn beat Utah for its first victory since Kevin Durant's knee injury.
Irving accounted for 18 of the Nets' 43 baskets by himself. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists, leading Brooklyn in both categories.
Nic Claxton added 20 points for the Nets. Royce O'Neale chipped in 13 points and six assists in his first game back in Utah since being traded to Brooklyn before the season.
Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points for Utah. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 11 rebounds.
NUGGETS 134, PACERS 111
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray had his first career triple-double and Denver extended its winning streak to nine games, routing Indiana without Nikola Jokic.
The two-time reigning NBA MVP sat out due to hamstring tightness.
Murray had 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Aaron Gordon scored 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 19 for Denver.
Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points for the Pacers, who dropped their sixth straight game.
MAVERICKS 115, HEAT 90
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds and Dallas turned up the defensive intensity in a victory over Miami.
The Mavericks were without No. 2 scorer Christian Wood, who missed the first of what will be multiple games with a broken left thumb. They responded two nights after blistering criticism of their defense from coach Jason Kidd by holding the Heat to 33% shooting in the first and third quarters combined while outscoring Miami 63-35.
Victor Oladipo scored 20 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
HAWKS 139, KNICKS 124
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 29 points, Trae Young added 27 and streaking Atlanta pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter to beat New York.
The Hawks (24-22) extended their season-best winning streak to five games. De'Andre Hunter had 20 points.
Julius Randle led the Knicks with 32 points and nine rebounds, but was held scoreless in the final period. New York has lost three straight to fall to 25-22.
MAGIC 123, PELICANS 110
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 points and Orlando beat New Orleans.
CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Trey Murphy III added 18 points for the injury-riddled Pelicans. They've lost eight of 11.
The Magic shot 52% overall and made 15 of 30 attempts from 3-point range.
