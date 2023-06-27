In another boost to Oaklawn’s older filly and mare program, Le Da Vida recorded her first career American stakes victory in the $250,000 Lady Jacqueline Saturday at Thistledown.
Under regular rider Vincent Cheminaud, Le Da Vida ($7.20) finished 3 ¼ lengths ahead of even-money favorite Interstatedaydream in the 1 1/8-mile race for fillies and mares, 3 and up. Oaklawn-raced Misty Veil finished fourth. Le Da Vida, who is trained by Kentucky-based Ignacio Correas IV, recorded a winning time of 1:50.02 over a fast track.
Interstatedaydream, an Oaklawn allowance winner owned by Staton Flurry of Hot Springs, was exiting a front-running half-length victory over Misty Veil in the $100,000 Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 1/8 miles May 19 at Pimlico. Le Da Vida finished a half-length farther back in third.
Le Da Vida, a stakes winner in her native Chile, started four times at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting. Le Da Vida finished fourth as the favorite in the $150,000 Mistletoe Stakes at 1 mile Dec. 10, third as the favorite in the $150,000 Pippin Stakes at 1 1/16 miles Jan. 7, third in the $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3) at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 4 and fifth in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) at 1 1/16 miles March 11. The Pippin, Bayakoa and Azeri – all restricted to older fillies and mares – were major preps for the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) at 1 1/16 miles April 15.
Clairiere, who won the Apple Blossom after finishing second in the Azeri, is a leading candidate for an Eclipse Award as the country’s champion older dirt female of 2023. Clairiere won the $500,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1) at 1 1/16 miles June 10 at Belmont Park in her last start.
Interstatedaydream opened her 3-year-old campaign with an 8 ¼-length allowance victory at 1 1/16 miles in 2022 at Oaklawn and finished third in the Azeri, which marked her 4-year-old debut. Misty Veil finished seventh in the Pippin before winning a starter-allowance route March 5 at Oaklawn.
Le Da Vida won for the eighth time in 21 lifetime starts to raise her career earnings to $407,734. Love of My Life represented the first career Oaklawn victory for Cheminaud and Correas in a Feb. 5 claiming sprint for females.
- Two-time Oaklawn allowance winner and favored Cogburn ($3.80) captured the $150,000 Grand Prairie Turf Sprint Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 5 furlongs Saturday at Lone Star Park. Eight-time Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana Jr. rode Cogburn for Steve Asmussen, Oaklawn’s all-time leading trainer.
- Chicago’s Gray ($6.20), who failed to break his maiden in four starts at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting, won the $50,000 Golden Boy Stakes for 3-year-olds at 6 furlongs Monday at Assiniboia Downs in Canada. … Oaklawn-raced Matareya finished third in the $225,000 Chicago Stakes (G3) for older female sprinters Saturday at Ellis Park.
- Oaklawn-raced Dean Martini finished third in the $300,000 Texas Turf Classic for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles Saturday at Lone Star Park. … Oaklawn allowance winner Chipofftheoldblock is entered in the $100,000 Brickyard Handicap for Indiana-bred sprinters, 3 and up, Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis.
- Oaklawn-raced Big Nick is entered in the $50,000 Free Press Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 6 furlongs Wednesday at Assiniboia Downs.
