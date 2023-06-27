horse

Le Da Vida (No. 6 with blue silks and yellow cap) trails the Bayakoa field before eventually finishing third in the race.

 photo credit: Coady Photography

In another boost to Oaklawn’s older filly and mare program, Le Da Vida recorded her first career American stakes victory in the $250,000 Lady Jacqueline Saturday at Thistledown.

Under regular rider Vincent Cheminaud, Le Da Vida ($7.20) finished 3 ¼ lengths ahead of even-money favorite Interstatedaydream in the 1 1/8-mile race for fillies and mares, 3 and up. Oaklawn-raced Misty Veil finished fourth. Le Da Vida, who is trained by Kentucky-based Ignacio Correas IV, recorded a winning time of 1:50.02 over a fast track.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.