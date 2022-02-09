The Searcy Lions ran out of gas during a 68-57 loss to West Memphis on Tuesday night at The Jungle.
The game was Searcy’s first in almost two weeks. The Lions did not play last week because of winter weather postponing their game with Paragould. The two teams played Wednesday night after deadline.
With the loss, Searcy drops to 12-10 on the season and 3-5 in the 5A-East. The Lions are currently in sixth place in the standings. The top four teams qualify for the Class 5A state tournament.
“I thought the layoff hurt us,” Searcy coach Wayne Herren said. “It’s not an excuse. They had a layoff too. We had some really good momentum going. We already had the built in bye date that first Tuesday then the weather hit us, and we didn’t get to play at all last week.”
Searcy was coming off back-to-back wins over Batesville and Nettleton.
“But West Memphis did a really good job on the offensive boards,” Herren said. “They made some shots. I think they shot better than we thought they would. They did a really good of getting those extra chances. We struggled a little bit on the boards. But we were in it until late.
“A couple of things didn’t go our way. Shots didn’t fall. That is life in this conference.”
Searcy got off to a good start, leading 10-7 following a putback by Zyron Williams with 4:09 left in the first quarter. West Memphis rallied to lead 15-13.
Searcy took a 16-15 lead on a three-point play by Braden Watson. West Memphis responded with a 12-0 run to lead 27-16. Searcy interrupted the run on a three-point play by Williams with 4 minutes left in the first half.
West Memphis led 31-28 at halftime and 46-42 after three quarters.
The Blue Devils outscored the Lions 22-15 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
West Memphis made 11 of 15 free throws in the final eight minutes. Kameron Barnes made 5 of 6. Demetrius Barrett made all 4 of his attempts.
Keiarras Townsend led West Memphis with 16 points. Barnes and Kobe Williams had 15 points apiece. Johnny Washington had 10.
Williams led Searcy with 20 points. Braden Watson had 12. Cam Hicks scored 11. Isaiah Carlos had 10. Bryce Theobold had 4.
