harbour

Lady Bisons freshman forward Harley Harbour tries to work her way inside against an Oklahoma Baptist defender at Rhodes-Reaves Field House on Thursday during Harding’s 63-49 home victory.

SEARCY – Harding scored 10 straight points over a three-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to break open a close game and defeat Oklahoma Baptist 63-49 Thursday in Great American Conference women’s action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

The win boosted Harding to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Harding defeated Oklahoma Baptist for the eighth straight time in Searcy, dropping Oklahoma Baptist to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the GAC.

