SEARCY – Harding scored 10 straight points over a three-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to break open a close game and defeat Oklahoma Baptist 63-49 Thursday in Great American Conference women’s action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The win boosted Harding to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Harding defeated Oklahoma Baptist for the eighth straight time in Searcy, dropping Oklahoma Baptist to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the GAC.
Harding led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but by near the end of the third quarter, Oklahoma Baptist had trimmed the Harding lead to 38-36. Then Harding’s Kendrick Bailey drilled a long 3-pointer from the left wing to end the period.
The 3 from Bailey changed the momentum of the game as the teams entered the fourth. Oklahoma Baptist hit a jumper with 5:54 left to cut Harding’s lead back to three points. Harding junior Sage Hawley took over from there.
Hawley scored eight points during Harding’s 10-0 run, and her jumper with 2:17 left pushed the lead to 57-44.
Hawley finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds. It was her second career game with 30 points or more and her GAC-leading seventh double-double of the season.
Bailey tied career highs with five 3-pointers and 15 points. She also matched her career high with four steals.
Rory Geer scored nine points and had eight rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Her assist total matched the most by a Lady Bison this season.
Harding led 16-2 after one quarter, holding Oklahoma Baptist to only 1-of-11 shooting in the period. Oklahoma Baptist missed its first seven shots.
Harding attacked the Oklahoma Baptist zone defense on the interior and scored 12 points in the paint in the first 10 minutes. The Lady Bisons held a 13-6 rebounding advantage.
Oklahoma Baptist hit 7-of-12 shots in the second quarter and outscored Harding 17-11 in the period, but the Lady Bisons still held a 27-19 lead at halftime. The 19 points were the fewest by a Harding opponent in the first half since the Lady Bisons led Northwestern Oklahoma 30-18 at halftime on Jan. 20, 2022.
Hawley led Harding with 10 points at the break, and the Lady Bisons held a 22-13 rebound advantage in the first half.
Harding’s next action is Saturday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. The Lady Bisons will host Southern Nazarene at 1 p.m.
