FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chris Lykes scored 26 points and No. 16 Arkansas reeled off 13 straight points in the final minutes to beat Northern Iowa 93-80 on Wednesday night.
The teams traded the lead 18 times and were tied another 10. Northern Iowa (1-3) stayed competitive by making 17 of 37 from 3-point range and led 78-77 before the Razorbacks surged.
Arkansas entered the game 328th out of 350 Division I teams defending the 3-pointer.
"They hadn't shot the ball very well before they met our defense," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "I can promise you guys that defending the 3 was part of the game plan coming in. We seem to have solved most of the issues that have come up through a small three-game sample size. We have not solved defending the 3-point line."
Jaylin Williams' layup with 2:42 left put Arkansas (3-0) ahead for good. The Razorbacks forced three straight turnovers during the final run and finished off the game from the foul line.
Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 23 points and shot 7 of 11 from deep.
Arkansas guard JD Notae nearly notched his first triple-double, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Au'Diese Toney had 13 points, Williams added 11 and Devo Davis and Stanley Umude each scored 10.
The Razorbacks had 21 assists on 35 baskets and committed just five turnovers.
"You're not going to find many teams at any level that score 93 points and only have five turnovers," Musselman said. "Taking care of the basketball, we did an incredible job and 53 points in the second half was, offensively, I thought we were really good."
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas has needed a run to beat all three of its mid-major opponents so far, though those bursts have provided for double-digit wins each time.
Northern Iowa, picked third in the Missouri Valley, is warming up after losses to Nicholls State and Vermont.
UP NEXT
Arkansas will play its first power-conference opponent of the season, Kansas State, as part of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Monday.
Northern Iowa travels to Olean, New York, to play No. 22 St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon.
OTHER TOP 25
GEORGE MASON 71, NO. 20 MARYLAND 66
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — D'Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by Maryland to pull off the upset.
The Patriots (4-0) let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go. That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland (3-1), which won the previous nine games against its Virginia-based opponent.
The Terrapins used a pair of 3-pointers by Eric Ayala to get to 67-66 in the final minute before Josh Oduro scored inside for the Patriots. Ayala then missed a potential game-tying 3, dooming Maryland to a humbling defeat.
Donta Scott had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayala tallied 17 points for the Terrapins.
NO. 8 TEXAS 62, NORTHERN COLORADO 49
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Newcomer Tre Mitchell had 16 points and seven rebounds to help Texas beat Northern Colorado.
Mitchell made 7 of 11 shots in 21 minutes for the Longhorns (2-1).
Daylen Kountz led Northern Colorado (3-2) with 14 points.
NO. 9 BAYLOR 92, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 47
WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 20 points for the second game in a row, freshman Kendall Brown had 19 and Baylor tied a school record with 21 steals in its victory over Central Arkansas.
James Akinjo, the senior transfer from Arizona, had 18 points and 10 assists for Baylor (3-0). Matthew Mayer had 12 points despite going 0 for 6 on 3-pointers, and made a team-high five steals.
The defending national champion Bears extended their home winning streak to a record 16 in a row.
Eddy Kayouland had 14 points for Central Arkansas (0-3).
NO. 23 UCONN 93, LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY 40
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Polley scored 17 points and UConn used stifling defense to rout overmatched Long Island University.
Andre Jackson scored 14 points, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sanogo each had 11 and Tyrese Martin added 10. The Huskies (3-0) held LIU to 27% shooting and 14 field goals.
Isaac Kante had 16 of his 17 points in the first half for LIU (0-3).
