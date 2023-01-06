McBride

Harding's Keyln McBride dishes the ball to an open teammate against East Central in Oklahoma on Thursday.

ADA, Okla. — Harding made a season-high 11 three-pointers but a late East Central run opened up a two-point game, and the Tigers defeated the Bisons 74-62 on Thursday night in Great American Conference action at the Kerr Activities Center.

The loss dropped Harding to 4-7 overall and 0-5 in the GAC. East Central improved to 7-4 overall and 2-3 in conference. Harding's two-game Oklahoma road trip continues Saturday against Southeastern Oklahoma in Durant. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

