ADA, Okla. — Harding made a season-high 11 three-pointers but a late East Central run opened up a two-point game, and the Tigers defeated the Bisons 74-62 on Thursday night in Great American Conference action at the Kerr Activities Center.
The loss dropped Harding to 4-7 overall and 0-5 in the GAC. East Central improved to 7-4 overall and 2-3 in conference. Harding's two-game Oklahoma road trip continues Saturday against Southeastern Oklahoma in Durant. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.
After 14 lead changes, East Central took the lead for good on a layup with 9:03 left that gave the Tigers a 46-43 lead.
A 3-pointer from Ramiro Santiago cut East Central's advantage to 59-57 with 4:42 left. The Tigers scored the next eight points to pull away.
Stetson Smithson made three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 16 points. Keyln McBride made five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 15 points. Santiago made three 3s and scored 13 points.
Harding struggled at the line, shooting 9 of 19 and had 21 turnovers.
East Central had 16 offensive rebounds and held a 22-4 advantage on second-chance points.
Harding shot 48% in the first half and made six 3-pointers but trailed 28-26 at the break.
East Central made only 1 of 12 from 3-point range but held a 14-4 points-in-the-paint lead and scored the final seven points of the half. The Tigers made 7 of 10 free throws, and the Bisons went 0 for 2.
McBride, Smithson and Santiago each made two 3s for the Bisons in the first half.
