SEARCY — Taylor Currie had 22 points and 13 rebounds, but Harding went without a field goal for the game’s last 5 minutes and 56 seconds and fell 64-62 to Oklahoma Baptist Thursday night in Great American Conference men’s action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-8 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Oklahoma Baptist has won four of its last five and improved to 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the GAC.
Harding trailed for the first 13 minutes of the second half but Rylie Marshall connected on three straight 3-pointers, the third of which gave Harding its first lead since the 8:48 mark of the first half at 49-48 with 7:11 left.
Harding’s next field goal was a Kelyn McBride 3-pointer with 5:56 left that gave the Bisons a 53-52. Harding missed its last five shots but stayed in the game by hitting nine free throws down the stretch.
Oklahoma Baptist hit a layup with 42 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62 and made the eventual game-winning free throws with 11.2 seconds left.
Currie shot 7-of-10 from the field and made all eight of his free throws. It was his sixth double-double of the season and 13th of his career.
McBride made four of Harding’s 10 three-pointers and scored a season-high 16 points. Marshall added 10.
Currie and McBride both scored 10 points in the first half, and Harding trailed 31-25 at the break. Currie was 5-of-7 from the field in the first half, and McBride made two of Harding’s three three-pointers.
Oklahoma Baptist shot 50 percent in the first half, but Harding kept the score close by holding a 20-11 rebound advantage.
Harding’s next action is Saturday against GAC leader Southern Nazarene. Tip-off at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House is schedule for 3 p.m.
