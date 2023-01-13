currie

Harding junior center Taylor Currie goes up for an inside shot against Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night.

SEARCY — Taylor Currie had 22 points and 13 rebounds, but Harding went without a field goal for the game’s last 5 minutes and 56 seconds and fell 64-62 to Oklahoma Baptist Thursday night in Great American Conference men’s action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

The loss dropped Harding to 5-8 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Oklahoma Baptist has won four of its last five and improved to 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the GAC.

