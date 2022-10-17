Spicer

Harding running back Jhalen Spicer fights for running room against a pair of Reddies defenders during the Bisons' 15-14 loss to Henderson St. Saturday at First Security Stadium.

 Madison Meyer

No. 12-ranked Harding, who had lost only five turnovers all season, could not overcome four turnovers Saturday and fell 15-14 to Henderson State in Great American Conference action at First Security Stadium.

A late turnover on downs led to Henderson State's game-winning field goal with 6:40 left to play.

