No. 12-ranked Harding, who had lost only five turnovers all season, could not overcome four turnovers Saturday and fell 15-14 to Henderson State in Great American Conference action at First Security Stadium.
A late turnover on downs led to Henderson State's game-winning field goal with 6:40 left to play.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-2 overall and in the GAC. Henderson State is also 5-2.
Trailing 6-0, Harding took the lead just before halftime. The Bisons marched 94 yards on eight plays and scored on a 3-yard run from Chauncey Martin with 2:11 left in the second quarter.
Harding pushed its advantage to 14-6 with 4:00 left in the third. Will Fitzhugh scored his ninth touchdown of the season to finish off a 14-play, 49-yard drive.
Harding forced a punt on Henderson State's next drive and took over at its own 31. The Bisons fumbled on the next play, leading to a Reddie touchdown. Henderson State missed the two-point conversion, and Harding led 14-12 with 14:48 left to play.
The Bisons had an 11-play drive stall at the Henderson State 28, and Harding's fourth-down reverse came up short.
Henderson State drove 43 yards and kicked the game-winning 46-yard field goal.
Harding's defense limited Henderson State to only 214 total yards, the fewest by a Bison opponent since East Central managed only 161 in the season opener. The Reddies rushed for 33 yards on 30 attempts.
Harding rushed for more than 200 yards for the 38th straight GAC game. The Bisons had 236 yards on 57 carries, led by Jhalen Spicer with 70 yards on six carries.
Clark Griffin led the defense with 11 tackles. Nathaniel Wallace had 1.5 sacks, and Jay Marshall and Zach Strickland both had 2.0 tackles for loss.
Harding returns to action next Saturday with a road matchup against Arkansas-Monticello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.