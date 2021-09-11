The Riverview Raiders made it two in a row with a 17-14 win over Bald Knob in the Red River Rivalry trophy game Friday night at Raiders Stadium.
Riverview, which went winless in 2019, followed up it’s 41-7 win over Central Arkansas Christian last week, with a close win over its White County Rival.
Riverview led most of the game with Bald Knob tying it at 14-14 with 9:39 left in the game. Bald Knob quarterback Leason Pierced scored on a 3-yard run. He then threw to Dane Lindsey for the two-point conversion.
The Raiders then put together a scoring drive of their own to take a 17-14 lead.
Riverview drove from the Bald Knob 45 to the Bald Knob 6. After a delay-of-game penalty, the ball was moved to the Bald Knob 11.
From there, Riverview kicker Eric Brown hit a 28-yard field goal to give the Raiders the lead.
Bald Knob’s last chance came down to an interception by Riverview’s Tyler Hill at the Raider 20 with 19 seconds left.
From there, the Raiders were able to run out the clock and set off a celebration.
“I think we overcame some things in the football game,” Riverview coach Chris Keylon said. “We did not have a good week of practice. I was worried coming into this game. I knew it was going to be a lot tougher game. Bald Knob played really well. But our guys overcame adversity. That says a whole lot about this team and where we’re going.”
Keylon said Brown, who also made two extra points in the victory, works extra hard at his kicking.
“It was awesome,” Keylon said. “He wants to come out every day and get some extra work. He comes in early in the morning to get extra work. To be quite honest, I wanted to go for it on fourth down. But I knew if we did and missed it, then we’d probably be in a dogfight.
“We put faith in Eric, and he did a great job.”
Bald Knob took a 7-0 lead with 1:54 left in the first quarter. Israel Gameros scored on an 11-yard run. Brown kicked the extra point.
Bald Knob cut the deficit to 7-6 on a 4-yard run by Lindsey with 6:32 left in the first half. The extra point was no good.
Riverview pushed the lead to 14-6 late in the first half. Gameros scored on a 1-yard run with 26 seconds left. Brown added the extra point.
Gameros rushed for 88 yards on 21 carries to lead the Raiders. He also completed 5 of 9 passes for 68 yards. Riverview finished with 224 yards in total offense.
Koby Teeter led Riverview with two receptions for 52 yards. Oquieah Earl had three receptions for 16 yards.
Lindsey led Bald Knob with 82 yards rushing on 21 carries. Pierce had 60 yards on 12 carries.
Pierce completed 7 of 15 passes for 54 yards. He also threw two interceptions.
Riverview will play at Blytheville next Friday. Bald Knob is idle.
