SEARCY – Trailing by 19 points in the second half, Harding made a mad dash back into the game, twice coming within two before falling 84-81 to Ouachita Baptist on Thursday in both teams' Great American Conference opener at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

The loss dropped Harding to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the GAC. The Bisons go on the road Saturday to take on Southern Arkansas in Magnolia. Ouachita improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in conference.

