SEARCY – Trailing by 19 points in the second half, Harding made a mad dash back into the game, twice coming within two before falling 84-81 to Ouachita Baptist on Thursday in both teams' Great American Conference opener at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The loss dropped Harding to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the GAC. The Bisons go on the road Saturday to take on Southern Arkansas in Magnolia. Ouachita improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in conference.
Harding trailed 62-43 with 14:44 left in the game but went on a 20-3 run over the next four minutes. Senior Sam Henderson, who led Harding with a career-high 22 points, scored nine points during the run and freshman Keyln McBride added seven points during that stretch.
The Bisons trailed 65-63 with 8:35 left.
Ouachita led by seven with 7:16 left, but Harding cut the deficit to 74-72 on a Stetson Smithson layup with 3:49 left.
Two Ouachita 3-pointers and four free throws kept the Tigers in the lead. McBride, who scored 10, hit Harding's third 3 of the game with eight seconds left. A potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer just missed.
Henderson shot 9 of 14 from the field in route to his second career 20-point game. Junior Taylor Currie scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, shooting 8 of 11 from the field.
Ouachita shot 53.5% from the field in the first half and led 49-37 at the break.
Harding made its first 13 free throws and shot 20 of 27 at the line. The Bisons were 3 of 20 from 3-point range. Ouachita made eight 3-pointers and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.