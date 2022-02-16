With 1.6 seconds left on the game clock, Harding Academy’s Luv Patel had the ball in his hand, and with no Bald Knob defender in front of him, he calmly completed the 12-point comeback for the Wildcats with a basket from behind the arc.
Harding Academy advanced to the next round of the 3A-2 district tournament with a 46-43 victory over Bald Knob, ending the season for the Bulldogs with an overall record of 15-13.
It was a game that Bald Knob coach Madison Leach felt like his team had everything under control on the wooden floor of the RAC.
The offense for the Bulldogs was solid, led by sophomore forward Micah Story, who had 10 points — all in the second half. Travis Kersey and Jaiven Smith finished with 9 point each. Sophomore Kaden Shreves scored 8 points. Senior forward Braden Davis scored 4 points, and senior Sam Brewer scored 3 points.
“I wish that we had fouls to give but we didn’t. We were trying hard not to allow Jackson Fox into the paint and distribute because he is really good at doing that and the kid hit a really big shot,” Leach said. “Last year we won zero games. This year we won 15. We talked about the improvement, we came back, and won two tournaments and a lot of road games. We did a lot of great things this year.”
Fox finished the game with 16 points leading the Wildcats. Kyle Ferrie scored 14 points and Kade Smith scored 7 points. Landon Koch scored 6 points, and Kayden Swindle finished the game with 2 points.
“He is our leader, he is our creator,” Harding Academy basketball coach Trey Jameson said about Fox. “They were doing a big time job denying Ferrie and getting his shots off and, when they did that it opened the floor for Fox to create for others and he played the best game of the year.”
Jameson said that the Wildcats have suffered through some scoring droughts but they don’t quit and they keep battling. The magic that the Wildcats have is that the seniors will step up for the big plays and our seniors are successful in big moments.
“Our kids have a never give up attitude, and I am so proud of how they battled back,” Jameson said. “It was looking a little bleak out there. Defensively we picked up the pressure and that sparked us offensively.”
In the third quarter, a foul was called on Ferrie that he didn’t agree with and he was visibly upset at the call. Jameson ran to Ferrie and talked to him as he was on the court in front of the bench. Ferrie became focused on defense and it was the spark that Henderson talked about.
Harding Academy went to work by forcing the tempo of the game and with 3:56 left in the third quarter the Wildcats had melted away the 12 point deficit to six points.
Fox controlled the offense for the Wildcats with great passes to open teammates, forcing the Bulldogs defense to speed up, chase the ball and leave wide gaps. Fox was finding the way toward the basket-an easy trip.
“I am so proud of Luv getting the game winner,” Jameson said. “He works and spends hours in the gym. Proud of the prep work and I am so proud of him and for that moment for him.”
