Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Last Samurai and Oaklawn-raced Charge It are entered in Saturday’s $1 million G1-Whitney Stakes, the centerpiece race of the Saratoga season for older dirt routers.
Last Samurai won Oaklawn’s $600,000 G3-Razorback Handicap and $500,000 G3-Essex Handicap for legendary Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. He then finished a troubled second, beaten just a head, in the $1 million G2-Oaklawn Handicap when attempting a repeat victory. Charge It finished fifth as the favorite for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.
Multiple Grade 1 winner Cody’s Wish, ranked number one on the most current NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, is the 1-2 program favorite for the G1-Whitney.
Red Route One in Sunday’s West Virginia Derby
Red Route One, who gave Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen a milestone victory during the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting, returns to action in the $500,000 G3-West Virginia Derby Sunday at Mountaineer.
Probable post time for the West Virginia Derby, the eighth of nine races, is 7:15 p.m. (CDT). The card also includes the $200,000 G3-West Virginia Governor’s Stakes for 3-year-olds and up.
Red Route One, a late-running son of 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner for owner/breeder Winchell Thoroughbreds (Ron and Joan Winchell), recorded his biggest career victory to date in the $200,000 Bath House Row Stakes April 22 at Oaklawn. The Bath House Row was Asmussen’s 868th Oaklawn victory, moving him past the late Bob Holthus as its all-time winningest trainer.
Red Route One earned automatic entry into the G1-Preakness Stakes – the second leg of the Triple Crown – with his head victory in the Bath House Row. He finished fourth, beaten 4 ¾ lengths and then ran eighth in the final leg of the Triple Crown, the G1-Belmont Stakes.
Cristian Torres, Oaklawn’s leading jockey in 2022-2023, is named to ride Red Route One from post 4 Sunday. Red Route One ran three other times this season at Oaklawn, all in Kentucky Derby points races. He finished second in the $750,000 G3-Southwest Stakes and $1 million G2-Rebel before running sixth in the $1.25 million G1-Arkansas Derby.
Three Oaklawn-raced horses are entered in the West Virginia Governor’s – Best Actor for trainer Brad Cox, Keystone Field for trainer Mike Maker and King Ottoman for Asmussen.
Best Actor won his career debut at the 2021-2022 Oaklawn meeting. Keystone Field was a Jan. 7 allowance winner at Oaklawn. King Ottoman was a sharp allowance winner March 17 at Oaklawn.
Finish lines
Oaklawn maiden special weight graduate Strikingly Spun is entered in the $400,000 G3-Saratoga Oaks Friday.
Two-time Oaklawn allowance winner Cogburn is entered in Saturday’s $300,000 G3-Troy Stakes at Saratoga.
Oaklawn-raced Goin’ Good, Miner’s Queen and Semble Juste are entered in the $200,000 Mint Ladies Turf Sprint Stakes Saturday at Ellis Park.
Oaklawn-raced Golden Bandit is entered in the $200,000 Dueling Grounds Derby Saturday at Ellis Park.
Oaklawn-raced Wild Mule is entered in the $100,000 Jersey Shore Stakes Saturday at Monmouth Park.
Oaklawn-raced Free Like a Girl is the 5-2 program favorite for the $75,000 Louisiana Cup Filly and Mare Sprint Stakes Saturday at Louisiana Downs for co-owner Jerry Caroom of Hot Springs.
Oaklawn-raced Corningstone won the $200,000 Indiana First Lady Handicap Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis.
Weekend race recap
Senor Buscador became the third starter from the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap (G2) to return and win a graded stakes race in the $300,000 San Diego Handicap (G2) for 3-year-olds and up Saturday at Del Mar.
Under jockey Geovanni Franco, Senor Buscador rallied from last of nine to win the San Diego Handicap by 1 ¼ lengths, completing 8 ½-furlongs in 1:42.54. The San Diego Handicap was a major local prep for the $1 million Pacific Classic (G1) for 3-year-olds and up, scheduled for Sept. 2.
Senor Buscador finished fourth in the Oaklawn Handicap, a 1 1/8-mile event for older horses. Oaklawn Handicap winner Proxy returned to capture the $400,000 Monmouth Cup Stakes (G3) July 22 at Monmouth Park. Charge It, who finished fifth as the Oaklawn Handicap favorite, won the $350,000 Suburban Stakes (G2) for older horses at 1 ¼ miles July 8 at Belmont.
The San Diego Handicap marked the sixth victory in 12 lifetime starts for Senor Buscador and raised his earnings to $667,427. Todd Fincher trains Senor Buscador, a 5-year-old son of 2003 Horse of the Year Mineshaft. Fincher, a dominant figure in Nex Mexico, had a small string at Oaklawn during the 2022-2023 meeting that ended May 6. Senor Buscador races for his co-breeder, Texan Joe Peacock Jr.
Finish lines
Gunite, who ran the fastest 6 furlongs of the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting, 1:08.89, in winning the $150,000 King Cotton Stakes for older horses Jan. 28, finished second, beaten a head by champion Elite Power, in the $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) Saturday at Saratoga
Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire finished third in Saratoga’s $500,000 Jim Dandy Stakes (G2). Angel of Empire, despite being carried out in the stretch, was beaten only a half-length by champion Forte
Oaklawn maiden special weight graduate and favored Beguine won the $100,000 Alma North Stakes Saturday at Laurel.
Oaklawn maiden special weight graduate Easy Action finished second Laurel’s $75,000 Star De Naskra Stakes Saturday
Oaklawn allowance winner Tape to Tape finished second in the $75,000 Work All Week Handicap Thursday at Hawthorne.
Oaklawn stakes winner Dash Attack finished third in the $150,000 Birdstone Stakes for older horses at 1 ¾ miles Thursday at Saratoga
Oaklawn allowance winner Bluelightspecial is the 8-5 program favorite for the $200,000 Indiana First Lady Handicap Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Trainer John Ortiz, an Oaklawn regular, recorded his first career victory at Saratoga in Friday’s 11th race with Urgent Fury ($16) for major client William Simon (WSS Racing)
Trainer Ron Moquett, another Oaklawn regular, recorded his 958th career Thoroughbred victory with favored Get Through in Monday’s second race at Ellis Park, according to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.