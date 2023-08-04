last samurai

Last Samurai, seen here in a winning performance at Oaklawn, faces a strong field of competitors at this weekend’s G1-Whitney Stakes at Saratoga.

 Photo courtesy of Coady Photography

Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Last Samurai and Oaklawn-raced Charge It are entered in Saturday’s $1 million G1-Whitney Stakes, the centerpiece race of the Saratoga season for older dirt routers.

Last Samurai won Oaklawn’s $600,000 G3-Razorback Handicap and $500,000 G3-Essex Handicap for legendary Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. He then finished a troubled second, beaten just a head, in the $1 million G2-Oaklawn Handicap when attempting a repeat victory. Charge It finished fifth as the favorite for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.

