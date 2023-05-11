APTOPIX Cardinals Cubs Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar can't catch a home run by Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

 Erin Hooley

CHICAGO (AP) — When Dylan Carlson looks at his St. Louis teammates, he sees a long list of accomplishments. There is reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and seven-time All-Star Nolan Arenado. And Adam Wainwright, a World Series winner closing in on 200 career victories.

All that past success is one reason why the team's lackluster start has been so frustrating for the Cardinals. It's also why they remain hopeful for the rest of the year.

