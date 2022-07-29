Lartigue

Henri Lartigue joins the Arkansas State baseball coaching staff for next season. Lartigue assisted at Ole Miss last season for coach Mike Bianco.

 Bruce Newman

JONESBORO — A rising young coach fresh off a national championship is set to join the Arkansas State baseball staff ahead of the 2023 season, as Head Coach Tommy Raffo announced Henri Lartigue as volunteer assistant on Thursday.

Lartigue spent the 2022 season as a student assistant at Ole Miss, helping the Rebels capture college baseball’s crown. A catcher by trade, he will tutor the Red Wolves’ backstops, while also assisting in hitting and other operations inside the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.