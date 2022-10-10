CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket.

Ball was driving the left side of the lane when Washington's Anthony Gill inadvertently stepped on Ball's foot, causing the third-year pro's ankle to twist awkwardly.

