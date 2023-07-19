CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball could've tried to force his way out of Charlotte in hopes of landing with an established NBA playoff contender in the next few years.

Instead, the 2022 All-Star point guard decided to embrace his current situation with the struggling Hornets by signing a five-year deal earlier this month that will pay him up to $260 million. In so doing, he became first Hornets player to sign a rookie max contract extension, giving Charlotte a cornerstone piece to build around.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.