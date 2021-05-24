BENTON — After only three years as a soccer team, the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats are state champions.
Harding Academy beat Green Forrest 6-2 to win the Class 3A state championship Saturday at the Benton Athletic Complex.
Two years ago, Harding Academy, in its first season as a team, finished as Class 3A state runner-up, losing to Central Arkansas Christian in the title game.
“They just showed what they are made of,” Harding Academy coach Angie Harlow said. “They’ve done that week after week. This was a tough game at the beginning. They were hot. Conditions got a little bit rough, so it took us a little bit. We got worn out there at times. They kept going and finished really well.”
Harding Academy took a 1-0 lead on a header by Calle Citty with 30:58 left in the first half. The score came off a corner kick executed by the tournament most valuable player Kloey Fullerton.
The Lady Wildcats looked to have scored again on a shot by Jama Akpanudo, but Harding Academy was called for being offsides.
Green Forrest tied the game at 1-1 with 15:48 left in the first half. Yamilet Cifuentes scored on a shot from about 40 yards out.
Harding Academy reclaimed the lead at 2-1 on a goal by Fullerton with 4:59 left in the first half.
The second half belonged all to Harding Academy as its offense put pressure on Green Forrest’s defense the entire 40 minutes.
Harding Academy pushed the lead to 3-1 on a goal by Anna Snow with 32:17 left in the game. Fullerton added a goal with 22:17 left.
Akpanudo scored her only goal of the game on a breakaway with 21:53 left. Harding Academy’s final goal came on a shot by Addie Neal with 6:17 left.
Green Forrest added a goal on a shot by Emily Lozano with 24 seconds left.
Harlow said winning a state title this short into a program is “incredible.”
“These girls love each other,” Harlow said. “They are like my own. They play as a team. They don’t care who scores. They don’t care who has assists. They just want to win. You can see that, and they do that in fine fashion with a lot of integrity. They are a good group of girls.
“It’s just real exciting for our school right now.”
The girls soccer state title was the fifth for Harding Academy during the 2020-21 school year, joining football, baseball, boys basketball and girls track.
