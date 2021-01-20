PANGBURN — It took overtime but the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats evened their season series with Pangburn.
Harding Academy’s Calle Citty scored on a putback with six seconds left in overtime to give the Lady Wildcats a 55-54 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Arena on Tuesday. Pangburn beat Harding Academy 48-43 on Dec. 13 at Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding Academy led 44-39 following a basket by Matti Clements with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Lady Wildcats then went scoreless for over 7 minutes and 30 seconds. Pangburn took a 47-44 lead on a basket by Aunika Bradley with 50 seconds left. Harding Academy missed a layup with 27 seconds left and then was forced to foul 5 times to send Pangburn to the free throw line with 13.1 seconds left.
Bradley missed the front end of the bonus. Harding Academy freshman Kloey Fullerton was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left. She sank all three free throws to force overtime.
“I was hoping maybe we would run through the ball somewhere,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said of his team having to foul quickly. “Pangburn did a good job of continuing to get kids open. I thought our kids did a great job of following the ball and getting a quick foul and give ourselves a chance.”
Garner said he was proud of Fullerton for stepping up and tying the game.
“That’s a big accomplishment to be that kid in that spot,” he said. “But we’ve seen her make 97 of 100. That’s a kid you’d like to see at the line right there. You can’t replicate that.”
On the game-winning play, Garner said his team was trying to get the ball to Citty.
“We couldn’t get the ball where we wanted it,” he said. “Anna Snow put it up on the rim to give it a chance. Calle happened to be on the post and was able to score it.”
Fullerton led Harding Academy with 17 points. McKenney Sheffield and Clements had 12 points each. Citty had 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Scoring two points each were Snow and Eva Abraham.
Bradley led Pangburn with 14 points. Brynlee Huggins and Kelsie Houston had 11 points each. Kailey Barnett had 9. Macie Landis added 7. Rivers McKee had 2.
Harding Academy jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Pangburn scored 10 in a row. The Lady Tigers led 14-9 after one quarter.
Harding Academy led 31-26 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats went on a 10-0 run of their own in the second quarter. Harding Academy then led 42-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
