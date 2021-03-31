The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats softball team improved to 4-3 on the season with a 12-7 win at Mountain View on Monday. The victory was the conference opener.
The score was tied 1-1 after one inning. Harding Academy scored two times in the third and seven times in the fourth to lead 10-1.
The Lady Yellowjackets started to make a game of it, scoring twice in the fifth to make the score 10-3. Harding Academy scored twice in the top of the sixth to push the lead to 12-3.
Mountain View did not go away, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 12-7. Neither team scored in the seventh inning.
Each team had 10 hits. Harding Academy committed three errors while Mountain View had two. Harding Academy left 12 runners on base.
Harding Academy’s Carson McFatridge got the win. She gave up five earned runs in seven innings of work. She struck out five.
Liv Lang and Sarah Davis each scored three runs for the Lady Wildcats. Ally Murphy scored twice. Also scoring were Caraline Anderson, Avery Fouts, McKenney Sheffield and Laura Miller.
Getting two hits apiece were Murphy, Lang, Davis and Anderson. Also getting hits were Maryella Baker and Miller.
