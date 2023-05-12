LITTLE ROCK — Both Harding Academy soccer teams advanced out of the opening round of the 4A State soccer tournament on Thursday with victories, as the Lady Wildcats dominated Mena while the boys' team out-dueled Hope in a 3-2 thriller. The Wildcats were not as fortunate on Friday afternoon as they fell to a tough Dardanelle team 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Lady Wildcats

