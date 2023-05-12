LITTLE ROCK — Both Harding Academy soccer teams advanced out of the opening round of the 4A State soccer tournament on Thursday with victories, as the Lady Wildcats dominated Mena while the boys' team out-dueled Hope in a 3-2 thriller. The Wildcats were not as fortunate on Friday afternoon as they fell to a tough Dardanelle team 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
Many of the first-round games of the various state-tournament brackets ended in a number of nail biters and first-round upsets, but the outcome of the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats first-round game against Mena ended quite predictably with the Lady 'Cats routing their opponent in an 11-0 shutout at the Joe T. Robinson High-School campus on Thursday afternoon.
Junior Jamanno Akpanudo led the way for Harding Academy with three goals for a hat trick, senior Anna Snow, freshman Claire Citty and junior Kloey Fullerton each added two goals. Senior defender Calle Citty scored one goal off a corner kick, and Mena helped the Lady Wildcats' cause with an own-goal for the 11th score. Harding led 7-0 at the half, and added four more in the second half.
“It's always good to get that first one under your belt,” Lady Wildcats coach Angie Harmon said. “The girls just played really well, we possessed it well. Our passing was good. They only had one shot on goal, so we weren't really tested defensively. We crossed the ball well and actually had some pretty good putbacks. This team just works well together and communicate well. They support each other like I've never seen a team do.”
The Lady Wildcats took on Shiloh Christian, the West. No. 2 seed, yesterday at Robinson in the 2 pm game after our deadlines. The Lady Saints advanced with a 7-0 shutout over Star City on Thursday.
The Harding Academy boys soccer team won in exciting fashion on Thursday as they downed Hope in a 3-2 thriller, advancing to Friday's quarterfinal round to meet Dardanelle, who upset No. 1 seed Warren in the first round on Thursday. The Wildcats and Sand Lizards played at Bauxite at noon yesterday.
Alex Jones tied the game at the 29:52 mark of the first half for the Wildcats when he scored on a penalty kick, and helped Harding Academy to the lead with 7:42 remaining in the half when he crossed the ball in to sophomore Jacob Wade for a solid shot that found the back of the net for a 2-1 Wildcats lead.
Hope turned the pressure up at that point, but Wildcats junior Diego Dominguez stepped up for what was undoubtedly the biggest moment in his young soccer career with his first-ever varsity goal at the 72-minute mark, giving Harding Academy a 3-1 lead. Hope scored off a penalty kick inside six minutes, but the Wildcats were able to hold off a strong charge late from the Bobcats.
“It's incredible,” Wildcats coach Caleb Hall said. “Especially with it being our first year in 4A, we didn't really know what the landscape was like outside of the conference. I watched a little film, and they looked really good. And so we came into this thinking we just have to play our best, play fast, play strong, and if we do it, maybe we get to move on. To move up to 4A and win a state tournament game in our first year feels really good.”
