The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats are the Class 3A state champions … again.
Harding Academy scored 60 points to win its second consecutive state title on Tuesday at Prescott High School. The Lady Wildcats also won the 2019 title. The 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Fork and Little Rock Episcopal tied for second with 54 points. Riverview finished 11th with 25 points.
On the boys side, Bald Knob finished fourth with 45 points. Prescott won the state title with 127 points. Harding Academy and Riverview tied for 17th with 13 points.
Harding Academy’s Mileigh Harlow finished sixth in the girls high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches.
Riverview’s Illusion Perciado was eight in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 11.25 inches.
Harding Academy’s Calle Citty won the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 8.25 inches.
Harding Academy’s Krimson Fager was seventh in the discus with a throw of 89 feet, 9 inches.
Riverview’s Melanie Chandler won the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 1 inches. Harding Academy’s Raquel Webb was second at 8 feet, 4 inches.
Harding Academy finished fourth in the 3,200-meter relay with at time of 11:30.81. Running were Abby White, Nora Henderson, Zoe Williamson and Emily Early.
Harding Academy’s Becca Dugger won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.08 seconds. Riverview’s Karissia Spears was fifth at 17.84 seconds. Webb finished seventh at 18.07 seconds.
Perciado was third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.17 seconds.
Harding Academy was fourth in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:54.06. Running were Dugger, Citty, Katie Jones and Lillian Edwards.
Harding Academy was sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.69 seconds. Running were Dugger, Citty, Jones and Edwards.
Citty was eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.10.
Dugger was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.77 seconds.
Henderson was 10th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:48.69.
Williamson was third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:48.42.
Harding Academy was eighth in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:38.71. Running were Edwards, Henderson, Katy Holcomb and Citty.
In boys, Bald Knob’s Elijah Bradly finished second in the high jump with a height of 6 feet.
Harding Academy’s Wyatt Simmons was seventh in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 2.5 inches.
Simmons was fifth in the discus with a throw of 128 feet, 7 inches.
Riverview’s Jeremy Racca won the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 8 inches. Bald Knob’s Seth Hunsicker was sixth with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches.
Bald Knob was third in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 9:05.35. Running were Owen Shafer, Jameson Hillis, Carter Dailey and Braden Davis.
Bald Knob’s Marcus McGahee was seventh in the 100-meter dash with a 11.57 seconds.
Bald Knob finished seven in the 800-meter relay with at time of 1:36.10. Running were Dane Lindsey, Bradley, Hillis and Husicker.
Shafer finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:47.97.
Bald Knob was fourth in the 400-meter relay with a time of 44.90 seconds. Running were Lindsey, Eric Williams, Hunsicker and McGahee.
Hading Academy’s Owen Miller was fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.15 seconds.
Racca was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.23 seconds. Bradley was seventh with a time of 44.89 seconds.
McGahee was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.73 seconds.
Harding Academy’s Rocky Stone was sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:53.97.
Bald Knob was sixth in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:47.67. Running were Bradly, Husicker, McGahee and Davis.
