PANGBURN — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats won the 3A-6 District tournament in dramatic fashion as time ran out on Episcopal in a 42-41 nail biter at Tiger Arena on Friday night.
The HA Lady Wildcats held on as the other Lady Wildcats charged back from a 36-25 deficit midway through the fourth quarter, hitting a three-point basket with three seconds remaining to pull within one. The Episcopal bench signaled for a timeout but had used up its surplus in the minute leading up to the final sequence. Lady Wildcats senior guard McKenney Sheffield got in position for the inbounds play and simply stood in place with the ball as time expired and securing the win.
(0) comments
