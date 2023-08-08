It’s a new season with a new coach for the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats volleyball team as former assistant Matt Francis takes over at the helm in 2023.
Francis is in his third year overall as part of the program as an assistant to former coach Todd Traughber, giving him familiarity coming into the season. Although Harding Academy graduated only three seniors after last season, two of whom were regular starters, the team is still young overall. But despite the overall unknowns heading into the season, Francis said he expects this year’s team to have a more aggressive look at the net.
“Last year, we had people playing out of position a little bit,” Francis said. “It wasn’t really a normal line up. So people were in and out of positions, and I think this year we’ve really tried to simplify it. I think that will give us a lot more offensive firepower, and opportunities to attack at the net. I think our block has gotten a lot better.”
Although it is the second week of August camp, the Lady Wildcats have kept busy over the summer with informal workouts and a team camp in July. As to the progress made so far this month, the new coach seemed pleased with what he has seen up to this point.
“It’s been really good,” Francis said. “Official practices started last week, but we’ve actually gone some in June and July, and we went to team camp at the beginning of July. It was very good – a lot of intensity. They bring a lot of energy every day, and so it’s been as good a start as I’ve seen in my time here. I’m really excited for this group and what they can do.”
Senior setter Mary Dugger and senior Libero Sydney Patten bring the most experience back to the Lady Wildcats squad this year as both have started throughout high school, with junior Mileigh Harlow and sophomore Ellie Morgan coming back with previous starting experience. Aubrey Taylor-Chapman is another senior who is expected to start. Taylor-Chapman did not play last year due to ineligibility, but has been in the system prior to this year. Senior Izzy Darden has had limited varsity time but is expected to take on more of a role this season. Junior Krimson Fager is a returning starter and one of the leading blocker for Harding Academy.
The look for the Lady Wildcats is young overall, but Francis believes his group has enough experience in key spots to be competitive in the 3A-Northwest Conference after the team finished a strong runner-up to a dominant Atkins team in 2022.
“It is, but also a lot experience,” Francis said. “They’ve all played as they come through. Our setter, she’s a senior, she’s played all three years. Our Libero is a senior, she’s been a starting Libero all three years. But a lot of our offense is younger, but they’ve all been doing it since they were freshmen also.”
During their Monday practice, Harlow and Fager had a number of strong-looking blocks, but it was the hitting of sophomore Morgan which looked vastly different from previous Lady ‘Cats teams. Morgan worked primarily from the left side and had a number of scorching kills which left the opposing side with no chance of digging out.
“She was a freshman last year,” Francis said. “You could tell she was a freshman last year when she played, but this year, she’s just gained so much confidence in the offseason. She’s grown into her body and moving really well like a volleyball player. She loves it and works at it all the time. She’s really taken that next step, and I think she’s going to be a great player for us this year.”
In terms of conference, Francis said the usual suspects of Atkins and Valley Springs will most likely be among the toughest in the 3A-Northwest.
The Lady Wildcats will host their annual preview part on Aug. 19 which will feature some of the top teams in all of Class 3A including Paris, Episcopal, Manilla and Hoxie. The regular-season opener will be at home against defending state champion Baptist Prep on Aug. 21.
(0) comments
