It’s a new season with a new coach for the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats volleyball team as former assistant Matt Francis takes over at the helm in 2023.

Francis is in his third year overall as part of the program as an assistant to former coach Todd Traughber, giving him familiarity coming into the season. Although Harding Academy graduated only three seniors after last season, two of whom were regular starters, the team is still young overall. But despite the overall unknowns heading into the season, Francis said he expects this year’s team to have a more aggressive look at the net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.