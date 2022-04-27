The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats continued their late-season run with an 18-5 win over Mountain View in the first round of the 3A-2 district tournament Monday at Riverview High School.
Harding Academy catcher Sarah Davis hit two home runs in the third inning. She hit a 3-run shot and a grand slam. Liv Lang also hit a grand slam in the sixth inning.
Davis was 4 for 4 with 8 RBIs. She scored three runs.
Lang was 2 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 4 RBIs.
Mileigh Harlow scored four runs. McKenney Sheffield scored three times. Caraline Anderson scored twice. Drew Simmons, Annie Watson and Laura Miller scored one run apiece.
“Two things happened in that game that have never happened here — we’ve never had a kid hit two home runs in the same inning, and we’ve never hit two grand slams in the same game,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “An elimination game is a fine time to do those things.
“I’m really proud for our girls and glad to get another week with them.”
Bald Knob
Lady Bulldogs
Bald Knob qualified for the regional tournament with a 10-0 win over Cave City in the first round of the 3A-2 district tournament Monday night.
Bald Knob scored three runs in the first, second and fourth innings. The Lady Bulldogs added a run in the fifth to end the game.
Bald Knob pitcher Madyson Shoebottom allowed only two hits in five innings of work.
Madyson and Adrianna Shoebottom each scored two runs to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Also scoring were Reece Brimer, Layrn Glaze, Faith Pickens, Mary Bryant, Ana McAnelly and Treasure Smithson.
Madyson Shoebottom, Brimer, Adrianna Shoebottom, Glaze and Smithson each had two hits.
Harding Academy
Wildcats
Harding Academy, the defending Class 3A state champions, qualified for postseason play with a 14-0 win over Cave City in the first round of the 3A-2 district tournament Monday at Riverview High School.
Searcy scored twice in the first, six times in the second, once in the third and five more times in the fourth to get the win.
Kyler Hoover got the win, allowing only two hits in three innings of work. He struck out six.
Chris Anderson scored four runs to lead the Wildcats. He was 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. He hit a triple.
Kam Hoover, Eli Wallis and Jadyn Wilhite each scored twice. Also scoring were Kyler Hoover, Gavin Alveti, Levi Lang and Dan Henley.
Alveti was 4 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs. He had two doubles in the victory.
Rose Bud Ramblers
The Rose Bud Ramblers bounced back from their senior-day loss to South Side Bee Branch to beat Mountain View 3-1 in the first round of the 3A-2 district tournament Monday at Riverview High School.
Rose Bud is now qualified for the regional tournament next week at Walnut Ridge.
Rose Bud took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. They added a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Mountain View scored it’s lone run in the top of the sixth.
Jared Wary and Bryce Walls combined to throw a no-hitter of the Yellowjackets. Wray pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up one run while striking out 14. Walls got the save, returning both batters he faced by strikeout.
Rece Hipp, Russ Martin and Kyle Hannah each scored runs for the Ramblers. Walls had all three RBIs.
The Ramblers only had three hits — one each by Walls, Wray and Caden Heck.
Pangburn Tigers
The Pangburn Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the 3A-2 district tournament with a 14-4 win over Newport on Monday.
With the win, Pangburn will play in the regional tournament next week at Walnut Ridge.
Pangburn scored four runs in the first, three in the second and seven in the fifth to get the win.
Newport scored three in the first and one in the fourth.
Boe Baker got the win for Pangburn. He gave up four runs in five innings. He allowed only three hits while striking out 10.
Rolland scored three runs for the Tigers. Scoring twice were Cole Ramsey, Brison Hutchings, Trevor Evans and Baker. Also scoring were Braxton Butler, Rhett Tharp and Stephen Toumajan.
Pangburn Lady Tigers
The Pangburn Lady Tigers beat Rose Bud 10-1 in the first round of the district softball tournament Monday.
Pangburn scored three in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Rose Bud’s lone run came in the sixth. Sarah Hartle hit a solo home run.
Rose Bud pitcher Kandyce Reed gave up one run and three hits in seven innings of work. She struck out 11.
Kaylie Waire scored three runs to lead the Lady Tigers. Haylee King scored twice. Also scoring were Onica Snelson, Kaylea Lawson, Erica Janson, Miranda Redman and Courtney Vess.
Tourney semifinals
The semifinals of the 3A-2 district baseball and softball tournaments at Riverview High School were played Wednesday night after deadlines.
In baseball, Harding Academy played Clinton while Rose Bud played Pangburn.
The third-place game is today at 4 p.m. The championship game is today at 6:30 p.m.
In softball, Harding Academy played Newport, the only team to beat the Lady Wildcats in conference play. Bald Knob played Pangburn.
The third-place game is today at 4 p.m. The championship game is today at 6:30 p.m.
