The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats used an 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter to put away Newport for a 59-39 win Thursday night at Harris Gym.
With the win, Harding Academy improves to 16-4 overall and 9-1 in 3A-2 conference play. The Lady Wildcats are in second place behind undefeated Mountain View.
In the win over Newport, Harding Academy led 44-33 heading into the fourth quarter. Sara Davis started the run with a basket. Calle Citty then scored on a putback. Eva Abraham then scored four in a row before Kloey Fullerton hit a 3-pointer to account for the run.
The first quarter was close with Harding Academy leading 8-4 before going on an 11-0 run to lead 19-4 with 7:08 left in the first half. Citty scored six points while Fullerton had 5 during the run.
Newport rallied to to trail 27-19 late in the first half. Citty scored with 13 seconds left to make the score 27-19 at halftime.
“It was our third game in three days, and we’ve won them all and that’s still taxing,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “Newport’s style is to make the game really ugly. That fed into how we felt. I thought our kids did a good job of hanging around until we could find that burst to put it away. It just took us a long time to find it. The third night in a row, you’ll take it.”
Fullerton led Harding Academy with 26 points. She hit 6 of 9 from behind the arc. Citty had 17 points and 11 rebounds, including 9 offensive boards. She also had 5 assists.
“That is her 12th double-double in 20 games,” Garner said of Citty. “She’s been a rebound monster the entire year. She’s really heady. She’s really knows where to go and fights for position., She’s long. She puts herself in position for good things to happen.”
Davis had 7 points and 5 rebounds. McKenney Sheffield had 5 points and 12 rebounds. Abraham had 4 points.
Raigan Head led Newport with 25 points.
Harding Academy routed Bald Knob 69-54 on Wednesday night.
Harding Academy led 26-7 after one quarter and 46-18 at halftime.
Fullerton led Harding Academy with 18 points. Raquel Webb and Citty had 15 points each. Sheffield had 12. Abraham scored 7. Emma Luallen had 2.
Reigiana Ward led Bald Knob with 21 points. Treasure Smithson had 14. Molli Pierce had 11. Gabie Roberts scored 3. Kristina Lyons and Addalie Haynes had 2 points each.
