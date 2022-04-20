ROSE BUD — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats improved to 6-1 in 3A-2 conference play with a 5-1 win over Rose Bud on Tuesday. They also beat Clinton 5-4 on Monday.
With the wins, Harding Academy will play Pangburn at home Thursday for the conference title. Both teams are tied at 6-1.
In the win over Rose Bud, Harding Academy scored single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings. The Lady Wildcats scored twice in the fifth.
Rose Bud’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth. Soni Beebe scored on a hit by Kamryn Bates.
Harding Academy pitcher Annie Watson struck out 11 while giving up only 6 hits.
Watson also led the team with 3 hits and 3 runs. Davis had 2 hits. Also scoring were Davis and Laura Miller.
In the win over Clinton, Harding Academy scored single runs int he fourth and fifth innings then 3 runs in the sixth. The Lady Yellowjackets scored 3 in the sixth and 1 in the seventh.
Watson struck out 10 while giving up 10 hits and 6 walks.
Liv Lang hit a home run for the Lady Wildcats. She had 2 RBIs.
Mileigh Harlow scored 2 runs and had 2 hits to lead Harding Academy. Also scoring were Watson, McKenney Sheffield and Lang.
“This was two good roads wins for our young women … I’m really happy for them,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “Annie Watson struck out 21 over two days, and 19 of those were swinging, which is a testament to how well she’s spinning and spotting the ball. Our defense has stood up and made the plays needed to get out of tough spots, and we’ve struck together just enough offense.
“Liv Lang got us going at Clinton with her second homer of the year, and Sarah Davis is swinging a hot bat right now. Annie Watson has been on base all month it feels like.”
Thursday’s game with Pangburn starts at 4:30 p.m.
