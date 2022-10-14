A short-handed Wildcats team still got the job done as Harding Academy swept 3A-Northwest Conference foe and crosstown rival Riverview 3-0 on Thursday night at the Riverview Activities Center gymnasium.

With the victory, the Lady Wildcats locked up the No. 3 seed for this upcoming week’s Northwest District Tournament, which will be hosted by Harding Academy beginning Monday at Harris Gym. Atkins went a perfect 9-0 to take the top seed, followed by Dover as the second seed. Valley Springs will be the No. 4 seed while Rose Bud took the fifth seed. Riverview will be the No. 8 seed in the tournament (see tournament info box).

