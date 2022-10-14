A short-handed Wildcats team still got the job done as Harding Academy swept 3A-Northwest Conference foe and crosstown rival Riverview 3-0 on Thursday night at the Riverview Activities Center gymnasium.
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats locked up the No. 3 seed for this upcoming week’s Northwest District Tournament, which will be hosted by Harding Academy beginning Monday at Harris Gym. Atkins went a perfect 9-0 to take the top seed, followed by Dover as the second seed. Valley Springs will be the No. 4 seed while Rose Bud took the fifth seed. Riverview will be the No. 8 seed in the tournament (see tournament info box).
With the exception of senior outside hitter McKinney Sheffield, the starting lineup at the net for the Lady Wildcats looked unfamiliar with normal starters Mileigh Harlow and Sarah Davis not on the court for the regular-season finale. That gave freshman Ellie Morgan and junior Isabella Darden starting opportunities, and the pair took advantage as both turned in strong performances against the Lady Raiders.
“We ended up junking our system and reinventing the wheel,” Lady Wildcats coach Todd Traughber said. “It was a completely different lineup for us, and it allowed us to get girls on film whom we’ve never seen before. Instead of having McKinney setting, we brought up our junior-varsity setter – just replacing pieces here and there.”
Sophomore blocker Harlow sat the game out due to injury, but is expected to be back for Monday’s first-round tourney matchup against No. 6 seed Flippin.
“We feel confident heading into the conference tournament that we are going to challenge,” Traughber said. “We want to make sure that we win on Monday. That automatically qualifies us for the state tournament. But the match on Wednesday in the semifinals is so important, because it set us up for final seeding A win on Wednesday puts us either first or second, and that’s everything.”
Though the Lady Wildcats won handily against Riverview, they did find difficulty containing Lady Raiders’ standout freshman Alyse Lewis, who rejected a number of Harding’s net offerings with clean blocks. Lewis finished with seven blocks and added two kills despite sitting out most of the second and third sets.
Harding Academy took the first set 25-20 and won the second set 25-19 before closing the match out with a 25-21 win in the final frame.
The importance of Sheffield’s leadership revealed itself in the third set, as the Lady Wildcats rushed out to a 14-3 lead. Sheffield came off the court at that point, and Riverview quickly closed the gap with an 8-0 run to make it 14-11. Harding Academy finally settled in as Darden stepped up to the net and delivered three kills throughout the rotation, allowing the visitors to slowly pull away once again.
“I was super proud of Ellie Morgan and Izzy Darden,” Traughber said. “She played super well tonight. It took her a while to kind of get her groove on – she swung hard and didn’t make a lot of kills, but she didn’t make a lot of errors, either. So for her to get in that groove and start to swing hard at the end of the third was a big deal for her.”
Sheffield led the way for Harding Academy with 13 kills. Junior Brooklyn Cook had 6 aces and junior Mary Dugger added five aces for the Lady Wildcats.
