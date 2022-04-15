The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats won two games Thursday, beating Riverview 10-0 in a 3A-2 conference game and England 13-1 in non-conference action. Both games were played on the Harding University softball field.
With the wins, Harding Academy improves to 9-5 overall and 4-1 in league play. The one loss in 3A-2 action leaves the Lady Wildcats tied for first with Clinton and Pangburn.
In the win over Riverview, Harding Academy scored five runs in the first, two I the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. Annie Watson scored in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Harding Academy pitcher McKenzie Miller threw a no-hitter. She struck out six in five innings of work.
Sarah Davis led Harding Academy with 3 runs. Scoring twice each were Watson and Mileigh Harlow. Also scoring were McKenney Sheffield, Liv Lang and Fiona Davis.
Harding Academy had nine hits. Harlow, Sarah Davis, Lang and Fiona Davis had two apiece. Watson had the other hit.
In the win over England, Watson got the victory, giving up only five hits while striking out 4.
Harding Academy scored a single run in the first, eight in the third and four in the fourth.
Scoring two runs each were Sheffield, Fiona Davis, Caraline Anderson and Drew Simmons. Also scoring were Watson, Harlow, Sarah Davis and Emily Horton.
Harding Academy had 14 hits in the victory. Sarah Davis had 3, including two doubles. Collecting two his each were Watson, Fiona Davis and Simmons.
Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said it was good to get two wins.
“It was a beautiful day in a great venue where McKenzie and Annie both threw it well, and as a team, we really swung the bats.
“I can’t call it anything other than a good day. I’m proud of our young women.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.