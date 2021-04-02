The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats softball team fell to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in 3A-2 play with a 17-4 loss to Clinton on Thursday.
Harding Academy trailed 5-1 after three innings. Clinton scored eight runs in the top of the fifth to take a 13-1 lead.
Harding Academy’s Ally Murphy was 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles. MaryElla Baker drove in two runs.
The Lady Wildcats committed five errors and gave up seven unearned runs in the loss.
