ROSE BUD — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats picked a poor day to not play well.
Harding Academy (21-8) lost to Hoxie 43-27 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament at Rambler Arena on Sunday.
Neither team scored until Hoxie’s Jaecie Brown scored on a steal and layup with 5:26 left in the first quarter. Harding Academy took it’s only lead of the game on a 3-pointer by McKenney Sheffield with 3:55 left, making the score 3-2.
Hoxie led 9-8 after one quarter.
Harding Academy tried to keep it close, trailing 11-10 after a basket by Calle Citty with 7:19 left in the first half. Hoxie then outscored the Lady Wildcats 10-3 the remainder of the quarter to lead 21-13 at halftime.
After Brown scored to push the lead 23-13, Sheffield converted a three-point play to cut the deficit to 23-16. From there, Hoxie scored the next 13 points to put the game away and lead 36-16.
Sheffield finally got the Lady Wildcats back on the board with 6:10 left, but it was too little, too late for Harding Academy.
Sheffield led Harding Academy with 10 points. Kloey Fullerton had 6. Citty scored 4. Raquel Webb added 3. Scoring 2 each were Jama Akpanudo and Eva Abraham.
Brown led Hoxie with 29 points.
“I’m really proud of the competitive spirit and character in our young women,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “They compete and gave themselves a chance on a day where we struggled offensively.
“We just picked a bad day to have a bad day. I put that on me because the kids battled.”
