For the second time in six days, Harding Academy beat Pangburn in softball. This time, it was for the district tournament title.
Harding Academy beat Pangburn 2-1 in the 3A-2 district tournament final Thursday night at Riverview High School. Six days earlier, the Lady Wildcats beat the Lady Tigers 2-0 in the defacto 3A-2 regular-season title game.
“I said this last Friday and I’ll say it again … Pangburn is immensely talented. I think they have a really good softball team,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “That was a really good softball game. There’s a lot of games that are close or competitive. I thought both teams played really well. Both teams made a bunch of plays. It was pretty clean.
“Coach [Jessica] Dobbins and I talked about it between innings one time. We were fortunate to get out of there with that one.”
Harding Academy is now 15-5 on the season, having won eight consecutive games. The Lady Wildcats have not lost since dropping an 11-5 decision to Newport on April 8.
“Our girls have had an incredible month,” Garner said. “They’ve won a bunch of 2-0, 2-1, 5-4 games. They’ve got a lot of confidence. They play really well together. Annie Watson throws us a lot of bad contact pitches. Defensively, we’ve been mostly clean. It’s a cliche, but we’ve gotten timely hitting.”
The biggest play of the game came in the top of the sixth with the Lady Wildcats leading 2-1.
Pangburn’s Erica Janson reached on an error to start the inning. She went to second on a single by Kaylea Lawson. With one out, Pangburn’s Kaylie Waire flew out to center field. Janson tagged up and went to third base. However, the throw got past Harding Academy third baseman Laura Miller.
Miller recovered the ball and threw a strike to catcher Sarah Davis, who tagged out Janson for the third out of the inning, ending the threat.
“Rather than that turning into a disaster, Laura went over and picked the ball up by the fence and made a terrific throw,” Garner said. “We talked about that. Where she threw the ball from, you never practice a day in your life making that throw home. She made a terrific throw. Sarah squared it up. A lot of catchers will be in a a rush to make that play. Even on that play, we turned something that could have been a negative into something that turned out really well for us.”
After a scoreless first inning, Pangburn scored its only run on a solo homer by Kylie Shirley to lead off the top of the second.
Harding Academy tied it in the bottom of the second on a leadoff homer by Liv Lang.
The Lady Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Watson led off with a single. Two batters later, she scored on a double off the fence by Davis.
Both teams has opportunities to score throughout the game. Pangburn left 11 runners on base. Harding Academy left seven, including getting the bases loaded with one out in the third.
Harding Academy finished with five hits. Watson, McKenney Sheffield, Mileigh Harlow, Davis and Lang had one apiece.
Pangburn had eight hits. Kandyce Reed, Janson and Lawson had two hits each.
Watson got the win for the Lady Wildcats. She finished with six strikeouts, which put her over 100 for the season.
Reed pitched well for Pangburn. She had 10 strikeouts.
Pangburn coach Jessica Dobbins was proud of her team’s effort.
“Although we came up short, I am extremely proud of my girls,” she said. “It was an intense game for both teams. There was a lot of heart left out on that field tonight. We continue to produce hits. We just struggle to score.
“After many years of playing, and I’ve talked to many coaches this year, we all agree it’s a lot harder to find kids with passion, drive and heart anymore. As a first-year high school coach, I’m very lucky to have gotten a team full of kids that bring all of that to the table. I look forward to the rest of our season and seeing them continue to grow.”
Both Harding Academy and Pangburn will play in the regional tournament Thursday at Walnut Ridge.
Bald Knob
Lady Bulldogs
Bald Knob beat Newport 3-2 to win the third-place game of the 3A-2 district tournament Thursday.
Newport scored once in the first. Bald Knob scored twice int he second. The Lady Bulldogs added a run in the fifth. Newport’s last run came in the sixth.
Madyson Shoebottom, Laryn Glaze and Anna McAnelly each scored runs for Bald Knob.
Glaze was 3 for 3 at the plate.
Shoebottom struck out 9 Newport batters.
