SEARCY — Surviving Harding Academy’s best shot in the opening set was key for Atkins in the 3A-Northwest Conference championship match as the Lady Red Devils fought back and eventually took control to win 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-25-17) at Harris Gym.
Both schools were represented with spirited student sections, which gave the match a big-game feel. The Lady Wildcats (10-11) came out on fire and controlled the momentum through much of the opening set, forcing extra points before the Lady Devils (16-5) were able to come back and take the win. From there, Atkins senior hitter Caitlin Isley found her groove and began to take over in the second set, and by the third set, the host Lady ‘Cats were left without answers as Isley completely had her way at the net.
With the victory, the Lady Red Devils earned a No. 1 seed for this upcoming week’s 3A State Volleyball Tournament, which will also be held on the Harding Academy campus. Atkins coach Tracey Brown was also awarded the 3A Northwest Conference Coach of the Year following the match.
“We knew that Harding was coming for us,” Atkins coach Tracey Brown said. “When we met them in conference, he was down a player, so we knew it was going to be different tonight. We knew the battle was going to be harder. Towards the end of the year, everyone gets better, so we’ve been trying to mentally prepare for a battle. We had a feeling it could have gone back and forth tonight.”
Lady Wildcats senior hitter McKenney Sheffield caused all kinds of disruption to Atkins’ defense in the early going. Sheffield rolled off two consecutive kills to start the first set as Harding stunned the top seed, taking a 13-8 lead. It didn’t last, however, as the Lady Devils slowly turned momentum with kills from Isley to go up 16-14. Sheffield answered with two of her own, and an ace from senior Piper Cordell tied it up again at 23.
Sheffield then put down a kill from the second row of the rotation to tie it once more at 24, but Atkins finally claimed the opener and held off another Lady Wildcats rally in Set 2.
“I felt like our coaching staff did a great job of having a game plan in mind,” Lady Wildcats head coach Todd Traughber said. “They are so strong. Caitlin Isley’s one of the strongest players in 3A. We had a plan, and we executed that plan really well. We kind of ran out of steam a little in that third one.”
While Sheffield served in her normal senior-leadership role, the Lady Wildcats also benefitted from strong underclassmen play, including freshman Ellie Morgan, who started the season as a junior-high player before moving up to varsity for the post season. Traughber had nothing but praise for his youngest player, as well as the entire court which included hitter Mary Dugger, defensive player Cordell and Libero Sydney Patten.
“Ellie has has just been a marvelous addition to our program,” Traughber said. “What a blessing she has been to us on the varsity level. All the teams know she’s a freshman, so they go after her. She responds so well. The best thing about our program in the postseason has been McKinney. She has taken over games, just a force to be reckoned with. I thought Mary and Sydney did really well, Piper also on the back row. We just played with heart and energy.”
Sheffield led the Lady Wildcats with a match-high 9 kills. Senior hitter Sarah Davis added 6 kills and Morgan finished with 5 kills.
For Atkins, Isley finished with 8 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces.
Harding Academy will play Charleston, the No. 3 seed out of the West in Tuesday’s opening round of the 3A State Volleyball tournament at Harris Gym with a scheduled 6 p.m. opening-serve time. The Lady Red Devils will open the tournament play the same day at noon when they take on Booneville, the No. 4 seed out of the West at Rose Bud’s Rambler Arena.
