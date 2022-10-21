SEARCY — Surviving Harding Academy’s best shot in the opening set was key for Atkins in the 3A-Northwest Conference championship match as the Lady Red Devils fought back and eventually took control to win 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-25-17) at Harris Gym.

Both schools were represented with spirited student sections, which gave the match a big-game feel. The Lady Wildcats (10-11) came out on fire and controlled the momentum through much of the opening set, forcing extra points before the Lady Devils (16-5) were able to come back and take the win. From there, Atkins senior hitter Caitlin Isley found her groove and began to take over in the second set, and by the third set, the host Lady ‘Cats were left without answers as Isley completely had her way at the net.

