Positive momentum is the name of the game in mid-February with the postseason just a few games away.
Though the Cave City Cavewomen looked poised to match the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats’ pace, a 10-0 run in the second quarter allowed the Lady ‘Cats to run away with a 49-37 win on Tuesday night at Harris Gym.
“Cave City usually makes it pretty tough for people to get away from them and does a great job of keeping games close. We were really pleased with how the girls created that separation in the way we defended and scored it. Cave played us differently than they did last time and the girls adjusted well,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “We are very proud of them.”
After trailing by just three after the first eight minutes of play, the Cavewomen held a brief lead in the early minutes of the second period.
That lead came on a drive by Kaylee Howard that put the Cavewomen up 12:11 with 4:30 to go in the half. Howard led Cave City with 13 points.
That lead also lasted about 20 seconds.
A bucket by Eva Abraham and a three by Kloey Fullerton sparked a run by the Lady Wildcats that would be the catalyst in their win.
Harding Academy reeled off 10 straight, capped by a steal by Calle Citty that put Harding Academy up 21-12 with 2:13 to play in the first half.
That’s when Cave City coach Russell Fowler called timeout.
Fowler’s instructions paid off in the form of a midrange jumper from Katelyn Walling that broke Harding Academy’s run. A scoop shot by Citty put the Lady Wildcats up 23-14 at the half. The margin of nine points was as close as the Cavewomen would get the rest of the way.
An early foul shot put Harding Academy up by 10 and Cave City went cold again.
A slide step by Citty, who finished with 16 points, put Harding Academy up by 13 points late in the third quarter. Her second straight jumper inside the foul line with a minute and a half to go in the third all but sealed things for Harding Academy.
Fullerton led Harding Academy (16-8, 9-6) with 18 points.
Kadence Milligan’s turnaround in the lane got Harding Academy’s cushion under 15 points at 34-21. Milligan scored 10 for the Cavewomen.
Harding Academy’s five straight points to start the fourth quarter put things out of reach for Cave City.
The win snapped Harding Academy’s three-game losing streak while Cave City’s loss was its second straight after losing to Pangburn on Friday night.
The Cavewomen stand at 6-13, 6-9 in league play with one more game to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.