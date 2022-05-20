BENTON — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats finished the repeat Friday afternoon.
Harding Academy scored two late goals to beat Episcopal Collegiate School 3-1 in the finals of the Class 3A state soccer tournament. With the victory, Harding Academy wins its second consecutive state title.
Episcopal led 1-0 13 minutes into the game. Harding Academy’s Kloey Fullerton scored on a free kick with 8:14 left in the first half to tie the game at 1-1.
The score held up until late in the second half. Harding Academy’ s Abby White scored on a breakaway with 2:56 left in game.
Harding Academy stole the ball on the ensuing kickoff with Jama Akpanudo scoring 17 seconds after White’s goal to set the final score at 3-1.
Harding Academy’s Calle Citty was named the most valuable player of the state tournament.
Complete coverage of this game will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Citizen.
