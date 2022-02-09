ROSE BUD — Harding Academy defeated Rose Bud at Rambler Arena on Monday, 60-36, and spoiled the celebration of senior night
With the win the Lady Wildcats remained in third place with 10 conference wins and just one and half game behind Clinton in the 3A-2 conference.
The defense for the Lady Wildcats only allowed the Lady Ramblers just two points in the second quarter and they finished the first half with 10 points and trailed the Lady Wildcats by 24 points at the break.
The only points for the Lady Ramblers in the second quarter came from the free throw line scored by Rose Bud junior guard Sarah Hartle, she finished the game leading the Lady Ramblers with 13 points.
The offense for the Lady Ramblers never looked in-sync, they seemed to be racing with the basketball and at times they looked confused. Rose Bud could not establish the inside game under the basket because of the sagging defense played by the Lady Wildcats.
Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said that the ability of the defense to provide help to each other forcing the ball away from under the basket and that was an advantage for the Lady Wildcats.
“That was not super intentional, when they got inside I thought that we did a good job with help,” Garner said about the execution of the Lady Wildcats defense. “When the help showed up they had to kick it back out and that was to our advantage. Our kids did a wonderful job of helping off of the dribble.”
Rose Bud senior forward and the Lady Ramblers leading scorer Kyndal Rooks finished the game with just 7 points. Guard Sunni Campbell came off the bench for the Lady Ramblers and scored 5 points. Senior Kyanna Poole scored 4 points, and senior guard Ella Wise scored 3 points.
The offense for the Lady Wildcats was led by sophomore guard Kloey Fullerton. She finished the night as the leading scorer in the game with 16 points and shooting 66 percent from the floor.
Garner said that Fullerton is just discovering her offensive game and it is just a matter of time and she will shoot the ball with more confidence.
“Kloey is terrific,” Garner said. “We are trying to help her understand that she can be a scorer instead of just a shooter, she can really shoot it. We are hoping that her shooting ability will draw people out because she can go by them.”
Harding Academy offense was able to get into a transition game and was able to beat the Lady Ramblers down the court. The Lady Wildcats shot 42 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the three-point arch.
Harding Academy junior guard Calle Citty scored 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Junior guard McKenny Sheffield shot 50 percent for the night and scored 8 points. Junior guard Raquel Webb scored 7 points. Junior forward Sarah Davis scored 4. Lady Wildcats junior guard Addie Neal, sophomore guard Jama Akpanudo and junior guard Camyran Sivia scored 3 points each. Junior power forward Emma Luallen scored 2 points.
“Tonight we looked like a group as coaches. We think that we are capable and it was a combination from our girls. First the girls let the shoots come to them and second and take those shots with confidence,” Garner said. “Tonight everything was in rhythm. We shot like we made it. Shooting is contagious, good or bad. You are playing with the lead, it gets easy.”
