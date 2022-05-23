BENTON — It was an emotional day for the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats soccer team.
On Friday, Harding Academy rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat Episcopal Collegiate School 3-1 to win the Class 3A state soccer championship for the second consecutive season at the Benton Athletic Complex.
Harding Academy midfielder Calle Citty, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, was with her grandfather, Dr. Jim Citty, on Thursday night after he suffered a stroke and was in the hospital.
“I lost my mom about five months ago, and we are extremely close family friends,” Harding Academy coach Angie Harlow said. “She [Citty] was close to my mom, and I’m close to her grandfather. We just told each other that we were going to honor them in the best way that we can. After the game, we both found each other. That is a moment I’ll never forget because we felt like showed honor to both of them.
“That is just what we talked about last night and this morning and before the game. They would both want us to come out here and play strong and play hard, and represent our families like we did and God like we did.”
Episcopal took a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the game on a goal by Samantha DeLuca.
Harding Academy tied the score at 1-1 on a goal off a free kick by Kloey Fullerton with 8:14 left in the first half.
The second half was moving slowly, and the game looked like it was headed for overtime when Harding Academy’s Abby White scored the go-ahead coach with 2:56 left in the second half. White broke away from the defense for the score.
That score lasted only 17 seconds as Harding Academy’s Jama Akpanudo got past the Episcopal defense for a goal that sealed the victory.
“It was a battle,” Harlow said. “I knew our girls were up for it, but Episcopal is a well-coached, well-trained team. It was definitely a battle from the beginning to the end. We had 3 minutes left when we got that go-ahead goal. Then a couple of seconds later, we got another one. I think it deflated them a little bit, and it spurred us on.”
Harlow said her team had “lots of opportunities” but didn’t finish.
“Finally, some of them hit the back of the net,” she said. “That was big for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.