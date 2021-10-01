It took some extra work, but the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats came away with a thrilling five-game win over Walnut Ridge in volleyball on Thursday night.
Harding Academy dropped the first two games but rallied for the win. The scores were 19-25, 9-25, 25-14, 25-13, 15-10.
“For us, it came down to missed serves and missed swings,” Harding Academy coach Tod Traughber said. “We were controlling the ball pretty well. We were over-approaching our ball, and the result was we were sending them mostly long. Our serves were just so way off.
“Once we were able to quit scoring them points, we were able to really push it hard.”
Harding Academy led 17-0 in the fourth game.
“Becca Dugger was so dominant on her serve,” Traughber said. “With Becca on the back row, Avery Fouts and others were just taking off and powering through on the front row. We were able to push through and win the fifth.”
Traughber said the final score was not as close as it indicates of the fifth game.
Thursday night’s match was a non-conference one, part of a difficult schedule that Traughber intentionally scheduled.
Harding Academy is 8-10-1 on the season. The Lady Wildcats are tied for second in the 3A-2 standings at 4-1 with Dover. Atkins is in first place at 5-1. Bergman is fourth at 4-2, followed by Rose Bud at 3-4, Clinton at 2-4, Valley Springs at 1-6 and Riverview is 0-4.
“Three years ago, I determined that we were going to play the toughest schedule in Class 3A,” Traughber said. “For the last three years, that is exactly what we’ve done. Especially the last two years, we’ve been able to to go two incredibly difficult tournaments. We compete against all the best teams in 3A. Add Searcy to the mix. Add Southside Batesville to the mix. The result is no one has to walk through the juggernaut of a schedule in 3A that we have to.”
Traughber said his team is peaking at the right time.
“You could see it in sets three and four,” he said. “It’s been an up-and-down season. It’s hard emotionally on the kids to go though that gauntlet of a schedule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.